Rockpoint Acquires Six-Building Industrial Portfolio in North Carolina

Buildings Located in Charlotte and Raleigh; Transaction Expands Industrial Footprint in an Attractive Southeast Growth Market

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of six trophy-quality light industrial buildings in the Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina markets. Rockpoint will manage and operate the portfolio in partnership with Rockhill Management, Rockpoint's dedicated property services affiliate, and Rockpoint Industrial, Rockpoint's exclusive industrial operating partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition encompasses a total of 279,507 square feet in six buildings across two North Carolina locations. The Garner Commerce Center consists of three buildings and 128,006 square feet in the Raleigh-Durham market. The other three buildings, at the I-77 Commerce Center in Charlotte encompass 151,501 square feet.

"These investments reflect our focus on high-quality, infill light industrial assets in select growth markets," said Fred Borges, Senior Managing Director at Rockpoint. "The Southeast, including selected North Carolina markets, continues to show strong demand for industrial space."

The Garner Commerce Center was completed in 2024 and is 91% leased to 16 tenants. It is conveniently located within Raleigh's Southeast Wake County submarket off I-70 and one mile from the planned I-540 highway extension. The I-77 Commerce Center was completed in 2025 and is also situated proximate to major corridors, located in the Charlotte North submarket off I-77 and one mile from I-485.

"Both Garner and I-77 are ideally located within major submarkets that are premier logistics and distribution hubs," said Ben Harris, Head of Rockpoint Industrial. "We look forward to leveraging our industrial operating expertise to drive value for tenants and investors at these locations."

Rockpoint has invested in 17 million square feet of industrial space since 2020, including the recent acquisitions of Eastport Industrial Park in Richmond, Virginia, and One Park Center in Durham, North Carolina.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 512 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $81 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

About Rockpoint Industrial

Rockpoint Industrial is Rockpoint's exclusive industrial operating partner for the acquisition, development, and operation of high-quality industrial facilities in primary and growth markets across the United States. The Rockpoint Industrial team works seamlessly with the Rockpoint and Rockhill teams to identify, underwrite, acquire, and manage industrial investments in target markets. Rockpoint Industrial is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2026, with Ben Harris serving as the Head of Rockpoint Industrial since its inception.

About Rockhill Management

Rockhill Management, L.L.C. ("Rockhill"), an affiliate of Rockpoint, is a dedicated property services management company that serves commercial and residential properties in select markets throughout the United States. Rockhill employs a responsive, tailored approach to property and relationship management in order to deliver customized service, premium amenities, and intentional communities across Rockpoint's portfolio. Since inception, Rockhill has provided property management, project management, and other services to properties representing approximately 61 million square feet.

Contacts

Rockpoint

Sarah Salky / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.