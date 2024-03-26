Rockpoint Appoints Tom Gilbane and Aric Shalev as Co-Presidents

Newly Created Leadership Roles to Support Firm's Continued Evolution and Allocator-Operator Model

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced that Managing Members Tom Gilbane and Aric Shalev have been appointed Co-Presidents of the firm.

As Co-Presidents, Mr. Gilbane and Mr. Shalev will take on expanded leadership roles and continue to be involved in all aspects of Rockpoint's investment, operational, and fundraising activities, supporting the firm's mission to generate strong risk-adjusted returns on behalf of Rockpoint's premier global investor base. They will also continue to work closely with Co-Founders and Managing Members Bill Walton and Keith Gelb, who continue to lead the firm.

"Rockpoint was founded with the goal of investing in real estate assets that have compelling opportunities to enhance value for the benefit of our investor partners, and Tom and Aric have been invaluable to that mission and the growth of the firm for over 20 years," said Mr. Walton. "We are proud to promote these tremendous leaders to positions of increased responsibility and visibility to ensure the continuity and success of Rockpoint well into the future. Tom and Aric have demonstrated consistent commitment to excellence, as evidenced by their contributions to Rockpoint's longstanding investment track record, and we are confident they will help drive Rockpoint's continued success in their new roles."

"Tom and Aric are exemplary partners and respected leaders both inside and outside of Rockpoint," said Mr. Gelb. "They bring complementary skillsets and market expertise to the Co-President roles, based on their outstanding work internally, with our investor partners, and in the investment markets in which they operate. As we continue to evolve as a firm, Tom's and Aric's combined experience will serve our investors well and enable us to lean further into our differentiators as a vertically integrated investor and operator with a deep and talented team at Rockpoint and Rockhill."

Mr. Gilbane has served as a Managing Member at Rockpoint since 2011, overseeing the firm's eastern United States day-to-day investment and asset management activities from Rockpoint's Boston office. Prior to Rockpoint, Mr. Gilbane worked at Rockpoint's predecessor firm, Westbrook Real Estate Partners, L.L.C. ("WREP"), where he was involved in the firm's United States and European investment and asset management activities. Before joining WREP in 1999, Mr. Gilbane worked at Merrill Lynch in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group.

Mr. Shalev has also served as a Managing Member at Rockpoint since 2011, overseeing the firm's western United States day-to-day investment and asset management activities from Rockpoint's San Francisco office. Previously, Mr. Shalev was involved in WREP's western United States investment and asset management activities. Prior to joining WREP in 1997, Mr. Shalev worked at Morgan Stanley in the Mergers, Acquisitions, and Restructuring Group.

"Aric and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Bill and Keith and the entire Rockpoint team to execute on the firm's proven and differentiated strategy," said Mr. Gilbane. "With nearly 30 years of real estate investment experience, we have conviction around our processes and approach to investing in and managing high-quality assets and delivering consistent performance through ever-changing market environments."

"Tom and I are excited to continue supporting the Rockpoint team and the growth of the firm in this expanded role alongside Bill and Keith," said Mr. Shalev. "With our new leadership structure, we are well positioned to capitalize on a range of new opportunities in today's dislocated real estate environment, while continuing to be a trusted partner to our investors around the world."

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 503 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $80 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

