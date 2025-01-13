Rockpoint Legal Funding Highlights TrialBase's Deposition Services as a Game-Changer for Legal Professionals

News provided by

Rockpoint Legal Funding

Jan 13, 2025, 20:32 ET

Two Industry Innovators Join Forces to Simplify Trial and Discovery Management for the Legal Community

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Legal Funding is excited to introduce their integration with TrialBase (TrialBase.com), a leader in certified deposition services and legal reporting solutions, as a valuable resource for legal professionals. Attorneys can now instantly apply for litigation funding from Rockpoint directly within Trialbase in order to cover deposition costs on their cases.

TrialBase's cutting-edge deposition management services are uniquely positioned to enhance the efficiency of legal teams, while Rockpoint Legal Funding continues to provide trusted non-recourse funding solutions that empower attorneys to focus on winning cases.

Why TrialBase is an Ideal Resource for Legal Professionals:

Legal professionals often face complex challenges, from managing intricate discovery processes to ensuring financial stability for their clients. Together, TrialBase and Rockpoint Legal Funding can address these issues through:

1.    Streamlined Deposition Services:
TrialBase offers certified deposition management solutions through an integrated platform, helping legal teams save time and enhance case preparation.

2.    Financial Stability for Clients:
Attorneys can use Rockpoint's litigation funding to cover deposition costs and to reduce financial stress - allowing attorneys to focus on their case strategies without unnecessary delays.

3.    Secure Digital Workflow:
Both companies leverage secure, user-friendly platforms, enabling seamless, efficient support for legal professionals.

Media Contact
Jonathan Urritia
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
(424) 377-7238

SOURCE Rockpoint Legal Funding

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Rockpoint Legal Funding Shines at Consumer Attorneys of California Annual Convention

Rockpoint Legal Funding Shines at Consumer Attorneys of California Annual Convention

Rockpoint Legal Funding proudly participated in the annual conference hosted by the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), showcasing its...
Scare Tactics: The Urban Legends That Sparked Real Lawsuits presented by Rockpoint Legal Funding

Scare Tactics: The Urban Legends That Sparked Real Lawsuits presented by Rockpoint Legal Funding

Every Halloween, as children rush door-to-door filling their bags with candy, wary parents keep a wary eye on the loot. Trick-or-treating is meant to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics