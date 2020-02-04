Rockpointe and MedChi Present First Coronavirus Outbreak Live (CME/CE) Webinar

BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the WHO Global Health Emergency, Rockpointe and the Potomac Center for Medical Education (PCME), in collaboration with MedChi, The Maryland State Society, will host a live, CME/CE-certified webinar on Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. EST to help physicians identify, diagnose, and act on potential cases of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This free, hour-long webinar, "Understanding and Addressing the Global Spread of the 2019-nCoV Infection: A Clinician's Guide," will begin Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. EST (noon CST / 10 a.m. PST).

Since China first reported a cluster of pneumonia-like illnesses in Wuhan, on Dec. 31, 2019, health authorities have struggled to contain a virus that has claimed more than 200. As the number of confirmed cases spiked tenfold in a week, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, Jan. 30, declared a global public-health emergency.

The webinar, designed to help clinicians make sense of the quickly changing – and, often, conflicting – reports, will be led by Allison McGeer, MD, FRCPC, a microbiologist and infectious disease consultant at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. Additional panelists will include Paul D. Biddinger, MD, Director of the Center for Disaster Medicine and Vice Chairman for Emergency Preparedness in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and Terry Ann Glauser, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Potomac Center for Medical Education. The webinar, is intended for North American-based clinicians, will offer a practical guide on the prevention, symptoms, diagnosis, and management of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Topics Covered Include

Describe the current global status of the 2019-nCoV infection;

Form evidence-based strategies for prevention of coronavirus transmission;

Recognize the signs and symptoms of 2019-nCoV infection and perform appropriate diagnostic studies;

Develop plans to manage patients with 2019-nCoV infection.

Potomac Center for Medical Education designates this activity for 1.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ or 1.00 hours (0.10 CEUs) of ACPE continuing education credit. To receive credit, participants must complete the webinar in its entirety, including pre- and post-tests and evaluation.

According to Thomas Sullivan, President of Rockpointe, "Our goal in partnering with The Maryland State Medical Society, MedChi for this webinar is to help dispel some of the myths and misinformation associated with this deadly emerging disease and provide practical guidance to clinicians who may encounter infected patients or patient concerns."

To register for this complementary webinar, https://www.pathlms.com/rockpointe/courses/15985.

