ROCKPORT TERMINALS CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR OF BEING IN SERVICE WITH UNION PACIFIC

Largest multi-modal terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast commemorates the milestone, highlights expanded accessibility of port to critical markets

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockport Terminals (Rockport) celebrates one-year of rail service with Union Pacific, operator of North America's premier railroad franchise. This milestone comes two years after the Jones Capital acquisition of Rockport, which transformed 250-acres of previously idle industrial property into a multi-modal logistics port, including storage-in-transit rail and a transloading facility. Today, Rockport serves customers transporting oil and gas, bulk and break-bulk commodities, and renewables in the South Texas and Mexico markets.

The transformation of the terminal has increased accessibility to customers, as it can store over 700 railcars, accept unit trains, and transload to and from barge, rail, or truck. The sizable acreage position allows Rockport to expand beyond 1,500 railcar storage spots, 2.0mm barrels of hydrocarbon storage, two additional barge dock locations and maintain ample space for laydown cargo and customer projects.

Situated north of Corpus Christi directly on the Intercoastal Waterway with substantial rail, water, and highway access, Rockport allows unique efficiencies for inbound and outbound logistics, including avoidance of expensive port tariffs, one of the most sought-after Rockport advantages.

CEO Ross Stevenson said, "Our goal when developing Rockport Terminals was to be the most convenient and cost-effective multi-modal solution for numerous industries, positively impact the Aransas County economy and become a world-class asset along the Texas Gulf Coast. Developing a double loop unit train facility with an aggregate of fifteen miles of rail has allowed Rockport Terminals to partner with Union Pacific as a service provider, setting in motion a bright future to develop further and provide value to customers across a wide opportunity set."

Rockport Terminals: Any Mode. Any Market. Any Time.

For more about Rockport Terminals and their services, visit RockportTerminals.com. Supporting video and images can be found here.

