Rockridge Venture Law® Recognized as a 'Best for the World' B Corp for the Third Consecutive Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockridge Venture Law® has been named a Best for the World™ B Corp for the third consecutive year. Rockridge®, an intellectual property, technology, and data privacy law firm, embraces a mission to scale high-impact companies and technologies while modeling a profitable framework of corporate social responsibility. Rockridge ranks among the top 5% of all B Corps for its community impact, with initiatives such as its GIVE 10 commitment, social impact fellowship, river stewardship program, and regional social enterprise leadership.

"The Best for the World designation is perhaps our proudest collective honor. I established the firm on B Corp principles with a vision to positively impact more than just our clients, but also to empower our staff, help steward the environments we touch, and to be good corporate citizens of our communities. Others have embraced this vision, and it's no accident that we now have an amazing team working with companies and investors across the country, many of them mission-minded. Across the board, it's our best effort for a more sustainable, just and innovative world." -Kevin Christopher, Founder & Principal

B Corps are found across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

More than 800 B Corps from more than 50 countries were identified in the 2021 Best for the World lists, including 4G Capital, KeepCup, Natura, The Big Issue Group, TOMS, Too Good To Go, and Patagonia. The 2021 Best for the World lists are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations.

We're Building Today's Company for Tomorrow's Economy® by leading our legal clients through the dizzying array of information controls, by helping them to develop and monetize proprietary assets, and by enabling their impactful products, programs, and principles. Launched in 2017, we now have offices in Nashville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, and Durham, and represent clients globally. Launched by a Bay Area expat, we're particularly fond of helping metropolitan innovators scale with affordable, accessible counsel. Learn more at rockridgelaw.com/services/ .

