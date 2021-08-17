Rocksbox Launches Their First-Ever Selection of Luxe Demi-fine Jewelry

"We are thrilled to offer our members new ways to love and celebrate themselves with the introduction of our new demi-fine offering," states Meaghan Rose, Founder & President of Rocksbox. "All Rocksbox demi-fine jewelry includes a thick plating of sterling silver and 18K gold, bringing a premium jewelry experience to our members. This launch is an exciting milestone for us as part of the Signet family, marking our first move into the demi-fine category and the introduction of a Signet banner, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, into our rental offering."

High-quality metals and thick plating standards set the demi-fine pieces apart from the core fashion assortment as they bring a new luxurious element to the Rocksbox selection. Each style is crafted with rhodium-plated sterling silver or 18K gold plated sterling silver. The collection includes elevated everyday essentials of exceptional quality, available to rent and purchase as part of a Rocksbox membership.

The Demifine collection at Rocksbox is versatile, on-trend, and has broad appeal. A Rocksbox membership now provides access to even higher quality options, at the same monthly fee of $21 per month. Rocksbox doubles as a try-before-you-buy service and those who wish to purchase the pieces they rent will be able to at a discounted price. Beginning today, Rocksbox's demi-fine collection is available to all Rocksbox members exclusively on Rocksbox.com. Styles range from $40-$200 across all brands.

ABOUT ROCKSBOX

Rocksbox was founded in 2012 with the mission to inspire self-love and transform the way customers discover and buy jewelry. Rocksbox is a membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service offering members the opportunity to borrow from an unlimited assortment of high-quality jewelry, with access to exclusive styles and top looks from designer brands. Rocksbox is a proud member of Signet Jewelers Limited brands. www.rocksbox.com

