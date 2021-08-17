Rocksbox Launches Their First-Ever Selection of Luxe Demi-fine Jewelry
Demifine by Rocksbox and select demi-fine designers include elevated styles at premium quality, available to rent and purchase as part of the Rocksbox membership
Aug 17, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocksbox is excited to announce the launch of their first-ever demi-fine selection expertly crafted by top designers and made with premium quality metals. This elevated collection includes styles from multiple designers, including Kendra Scott, Luv AJ, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and the new Demifine by Rocksbox exclusive assortment. Bringing couture down to Earth, these luxury pieces are available to new and existing Rocksbox members as part of their unmatched rental and try-before-you-buy membership service.
"We are thrilled to offer our members new ways to love and celebrate themselves with the introduction of our new demi-fine offering," states Meaghan Rose, Founder & President of Rocksbox. "All Rocksbox demi-fine jewelry includes a thick plating of sterling silver and 18K gold, bringing a premium jewelry experience to our members. This launch is an exciting milestone for us as part of the Signet family, marking our first move into the demi-fine category and the introduction of a Signet banner, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, into our rental offering."
High-quality metals and thick plating standards set the demi-fine pieces apart from the core fashion assortment as they bring a new luxurious element to the Rocksbox selection. Each style is crafted with rhodium-plated sterling silver or 18K gold plated sterling silver. The collection includes elevated everyday essentials of exceptional quality, available to rent and purchase as part of a Rocksbox membership.
The Demifine collection at Rocksbox is versatile, on-trend, and has broad appeal. A Rocksbox membership now provides access to even higher quality options, at the same monthly fee of $21 per month. Rocksbox doubles as a try-before-you-buy service and those who wish to purchase the pieces they rent will be able to at a discounted price. Beginning today, Rocksbox's demi-fine collection is available to all Rocksbox members exclusively on Rocksbox.com. Styles range from $40-$200 across all brands.
Rocksbox was founded in 2012 with the mission to inspire self-love and transform the way customers discover and buy jewelry. Rocksbox is a membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service offering members the opportunity to borrow from an unlimited assortment of high-quality jewelry, with access to exclusive styles and top looks from designer brands. Rocksbox is a proud member of Signet Jewelers Limited brands. www.rocksbox.com
