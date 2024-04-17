GiL, an aspiring artist from Puerto Rico, named winner of the "Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers" contest; will perform at a Towers concert in 2024

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink and Myke Towers, a globally renowned Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter, today announced GiL as the official winner of "Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers," a national campaign launched in December of 2023 to discover the next generation of aspiring Latin urban music stars.

Rockstar Energy Drink® and Global Superstar Myke Towers Unveil the Next Rising Star in Latin Urban Music Post this Myke Towers surprises GiL with a personal visit to celebrate her win of the “Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers” contest.

The national music contest, which drew nearly a thousand submissions from talented individuals across the United States and Puerto Rico, evaluated contestants on three key criteria: talent, originality, and showmanship. A panel of respected industry experts carefully reviewed each submission, narrowing the pool to the top three finalists for Myke Towers to personally review. From the top three finalists, Towers hand selected GiL as the next big act in Latin urban music for her vibrant energy and cool sound that blends Trap, R&B and Urbano genres. As the top talent, GiL will gain industry recognition and the opportunity to perform at one of Towers' 2024 shows, packed with chart-topping Latin urban anthems like 'LALA' and 'Girl.'

"At Rockstar Energy, we are dedicated to providing people with the right kind of energy to own any moment. Fueled by our rich musical DNA and dynamic partnership with Latin urban music sensation Myke Towers, we're thrilled to extend this moment and exciting opportunity to GiL, a gifted and deserving artist on the rise," said Fabiola Torres, SVP, CMO Energy Portfolio / Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo. "Through this dynamic campaign, we're giving GiL and the new generation of aspiring Latin urban artists the power to access and optimize the best version of themselves."

GiL is a 25-year-old Puerto Rican artist hailing from the countryside of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Raised in a musically inclined family, GiL began her journey in music at the young age of 5, participating in various music programs. She gained exposure through appearances on reality shows such as La Voz Kids and The X Factor. Her dedication and talent eventually earned GiL a scholarship from the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, allowing her to pursue further studies in music at the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston. When GiL heard about the contest, she felt like it was destiny calling, and submitted her original song without hesitation.

"I remember watching Myke perform at the Motherland Festival in Puerto Rico and thinking that I wanted to be like him," recalls GiL. "To be here now and get the chance to perform on the same stage as Myke is such a full circle moment and a dream come true. I want to thank Rockstar Energy and Myke for giving me this life-changing opportunity to advance my career. I can't wait to share my music with the world."

As the official winner of "Rockstar Energy Presents: Mic Check con Myke Towers," GiL will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform during one of Myke Towers' 2024 shows, providing her a stage to showcase her incredible talent. GiL will receive the full Rockstar Energy treatment, which includes rehearsals and an artist development fund to support her journey into the spotlight and help her gain the confidence to shine during her big debut performance, which will be announced later this year.

"I was blown away by GiL's raw talent and infectious energy from the moment I saw her submission video. I knew she had something special," said Towers. "I'm excited to have her join me at an upcoming show and share her incredible talent with my fans. GiL is the real deal, and I can't wait for the world to experience her magic."

To learn more about the upcoming performance and keep up with the latest on the Rockstar Energy and Myke Towers partnership, visit www.rockstarenergy.com and follow @RockstarEnergy across social channels.

