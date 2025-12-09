Rockstar Energy Open Announces Westend and Torren Foot as Live Music Headliners for Inaugural Snowboarding Event

The Rail Jam will highlight some of the most technical riding of the weekend as athletes throw down their biggest tricks on a world-class course designed by riders, for riders. A field of 10 men and 10 women including Denver native Egan Wint, dynamic duo and brothers Joey and Pat Fava, Rockstar Energy athletes Brandon Davis, Ylfa Runarsdottir and Olympian Raibu Katayama who will take the spotlight in a 20-minute jam to narrow the competition down to the top five for the finals.

After Rail Jam, the celebration will move downhill to Blue River Plaza on the heels of the Breckenridge's 62nd Ullr Fest Celebration , where fans will be treated to an evening of immersive programming from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., with the film festival jumpstarting the action at 6:30 p.m. and a live music concert at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, the Park Style competition kicks into high gear with the Men's Video Qualifying Series (VQS) Qualifiers, and Men's and Women's Semi-Final competitions, where emerging and unconventional riders will go head-to-head with invited pros including Rockstar Energy athletes Nik Baden, Jill Perkins, Olympians Red Gerard and Mons Roisland; Olympians and Slopestyle legends Jamie Anderson and Mark McMorris; and creative stylemaster Zeb Powell. After a month-long video submission battle, the top men's and women's submissions earned coveted spots in Breckenridge next to these pros – ready to show the world what undiscovered talent looks like.

"The Rockstar Energy Open merges an all-new, unique competition with a festival atmosphere in a way that is core to our DNA and the culture we want to bring to this event," said Steve Mateus, director of sports marketing at Rockstar Energy. "Pairing world-class riding with music from artists like Westend and Torren Foot creates the right vibe that will fuel the crowd, elevate the athletes, and turn the entire weekend into a party!"

"Bringing the Rail Jam to Breckenridge and lighting up Blue River Plaza with films, fans and a live concert creates a truly immersive weekend of creativity that the Rockstar Energy Open is all about," said Kemp Curley, managing director, Platfrm. "We're excited to unite everyone in Breckenridge with one unforgettable night to kick off the weekend in a true celebration of the culture that makes our community so strong."

The final day of the Rockstar Energy Open will conclude with Men's and Women's Park Style Finals on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The three-day festival is free and open to the public, with a limited quantity RSEO Premium VIP Experience upgrade option available. In addition to competitions and live music, fans can engage with sponsor activations and purchase exclusive RSEO merch – all in a dynamic, festival-style setting.

The competitions will be livestreamed on ThePlatfrm.com and broadcast globally via Platfrm channels, ProSieben, FuelTV and more.

For the most updated information, to view athlete bios, VQS video submissions and more , visit theplatfrm.com and rockstarenergyopen.com . Follow @theplatfrm and @rockstarenergy on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Media can apply for media credentials HERE.

