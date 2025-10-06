Rockstar JJ Julius Son of KALEO Blends His Love of Wine and Music Through Collaboration with French Winery Maison Wessman

The "Hot Blood" Wine Labels Feature QR Code with Access to Unreleased Track

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Wessman is proud to announce that it has teamed up with JJ Julius Son, frontman of the GRAMMY-nominated band KALEO , to create a suite of wines, "Hot Blood" and "Raven," that celebrates his passions, tastes, and Icelandic heritage.

JJ Julius Son with his Hot Blood Red Wine

JJ worked closely with Maison Wessman's owner, Robert Wessman, to create the four wines in the "Raven" and "Hot Blood" lineup. From blending and tasting at the winery in Bergerac to collaborating on the creative vision, these wines reflect the authenticity and soul that has helped JJ and KALEO reach international fame, with 14.6 million Spotify listeners monthly, chart-topping songs like "Way Down We Go," and a U.S. headline tour with sold-out shows.

"I knew I wanted to create a wine from an exciting wine region, something I can share that's authentic to my own palate and lifestyle," said JJ. "It was written in the stars that I ended up working with Robert, who is from the same hometown as me in Iceland and shares the same passion for great wine and supporting our local community."

Much like JJ's music, the "Hot Blood" and "Raven" wines are created with the goal of bringing people together, whether it's sharing a glass with new fans at a show or toasting with loved ones during quiet moments off the road.

The "Hot Blood" line is named after a KALEO song and features a QR code on the labels that reveals an unreleased track — a unique way for JJ to incorporate his love of music and tease out songs that are still "fermenting" with his fans.

The 2023 Hot Blood White (SRP $17) is made from 100% Chardonnay from Pays d'Oc and aged on the lees in stainless steel for a fresh, fruit-forward wine with aromas of apricot and peach, accompanied by a balanced richness on the palate.

The 2022 Hot Blood Red (SRP $17) was blended by JJ, with Merlot (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), and Malbec (10%) from Bergerac. This medium-bodied red wine has aromas of fresh berries and black pepper with a vibrant acidity that makes it a great pairing for rich fall dishes.

The "Raven" line is inspired by an important symbol in Icelandic culture, and it's also JJ's favorite bird that reminds him of home. These premium wines are aimed at wine lovers looking to discover the unique terroirs of the South of France, in much the same way JJ did during his travels.

The 2023 White Raven (SRP $22) is 100% Chardonnay from Limoux, inspired by JJ's love of bold California wines. This Chardonnay has floral and tropical fruit notes, complemented by aromas of brioche, with a rich and complex palate.

The 2020 Raven Blood (SRP $22) is a premium red blend from JJ, with Merlot (60%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (40%). This wine has beautiful aromas of red fruits, violets, and baking spices, with well-integrated tannins that are reminiscent of JJ's favorite red wines.

The "Hot Blood" and "Raven" wines are imported in the United States by Alchemy Wine and Spirits ( [email protected] ).

About Maison Wessman

Since its first vintage in 2016, Maison Wessman has become a symbol of creativity and excellence, rooted in the historic Issigeac plateau in Périgord Pourpre. The Château de Saint-Cernin blends tradition with modernity, serving as a hub for viticulture and tastings. The 2021 acquisition of the Verdots Vineyard expanded the estate to nearly 60 hectares, deepening Maison Wessman's connection to the region's terroir. Led by Lise Sadirac and supported by experts like Michel Rolland and Andreas Larsson, Maison Wessman crafts exceptional wines from these unique, often overlooked terroirs. In addition to its roots in Southwest France, Robert Wessman's love for Chardonnay drove Maison Wessman to establish itself in Limoux with the purchase of the Bugalys vineyard. Today, Maison Wessman boasts 26 hectares, primarily located in the Haute Vallée, including stunning parcels in the commune of La Serpent.

Press Contact

Allie Kuo, Colangelo & Partners

646.624.2885 | [email protected]

SOURCE Maison Wessman