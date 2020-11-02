Rockville, MD-Based Strategia Solutions Announces Special Offers on Web Design and Branding Services to Give Back to Small Businesses Amidst the Pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this pandemic, a number of small businesses around the world are in financial trouble and are now transitioning their core business functions to technology platforms, which has become a necessity.

Rockville, MD-based Strategia Solutions have developed some unique special offers which aim to make the best quality design, development, and branding resources available to Small and Medium-size Businesses (SMBs) that are suffering the most during this time.

Strategia Solutions, LLC has previously won the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Small Business Champion Award and HavServe's HavIT Award for their end-to-end brand agency services that have helped elevate hundreds of SMBs globally.

For the balance of 2020, the company is offering a year's worth of free hosting services and domain registration to all new website design and development clients through its hosting subsidiary Zen-Host.

Strategia Solutions have also initiated a Small Business Application process that allows small businesses and entrepreneurs to apply for a payment plan option to fund their technology projects. If the project is approved by the firm's Change Control Board, the labor cost associated with the development effort would be reduced to small monthly installments.

When asked about the thought process behind these offers, Strategia Solutions CEO and Founder Solomon Luke commented, "Our Company was built on the back of trust and support from small businesses all across the globe. We want to give back during these trying times and be the hand that pulls businesses out of the current issues caused by the pandemic, particularly when they really need it."

Strategia Solutions Chief Operating Officer and Partner Hasan Shahid explained how the company has already helped a large number of SMBs during this pandemic; "We are currently working with a range of SMBs from all over the world who have incurred lost revenues due to the global economic situation. As part of their turnaround, we were able to seamlessly shift their business online, thereby providing each business with an opportunity to continue their current operations. As a result of this shift, many businesses have expanded into new markets."

Strategia Solutions is also currently offering free consultations to businesses and urges business owners to bring their issues to the table so that the company can better assist them by outlining the best path to success.

About

Strategia Solutions has been providing mobile applications, web design and development, hosting, branding, marketing, video production, and a host of brand agency services since 2010. The firm's mission is to ensure that high-quality technology and branding services are made available to small businesses and startups in order to facilitate growth and favorable ROI.

Solomon Luke

Phone: +1 301-765-4854

Email: [email protected]

Strategia Solutions, LLC

SOURCE Strategia Solutions, LLC