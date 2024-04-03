Twelve-acre Montgomery County campus adds custom built home for those seeking residential treatment for up to ninety days.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is breaking ground on a new residential treatment home on a four acre plot of land at 10 Granby Court. Derwood, MD 20855. The new home, custom build and designed by The Valley will offer programs for patients with many levels of care including ninety day stays. Construction on the new center will begin in June. 10 Granby Court sits on an additional four acres of land connected to the eight acres currently home to The Valley treatment center. With the addition of the new Granby Court home, the campus will have a total of 48 beds. The Valley offers evidence-based inpatient treatment programs that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. The new program will build on these methods in a new, separated home on the campus.

"Building a new home on The Valley's campus is a reflection of our commitment to offering access to care" said James Peters, The Valley founder. "We have invested significantly in this campus, our team and our philosophy of treating individuals in a home like environment which has been proven to have very positive outcomes."

Rockville's First Privately Operated Residential Addiction To Break Ground On New Building On Four Acres

The Valley is one of the few residential treatment centers that accepts most forms of insurance, including tricare for Veterans. The new residential facility has enhanced treatment options like individualize services, small group therapy sessions and opportunities for extended residential care beyond the typical 28 day inpatient. Residents will benefit from a home-like feel in a rural environment where patients are fully supported on their path to recovery. A forward approach to treating addiction, substance misuse, anxiety, depression, alcohol and prescription medication use disorder and other conditions is facilitated by qualified, experienced, and caring team of counselors, trauma therapists, nurses, clinical and medical professionals, case managers, and support staff. The program provides residents with a full day of clinical and therapeutic services with catered meals, fitness programs, yoga, acupuncture and recovery time. Therapy sessions focus on topics such as relapse prevention, life skills, self-care, trigger warnings and healthy communication.

For more information about the new residence at The Valley contact Brett Goldenberg, Executive Director at The Valley Treatment Center : 301-665-7940 or [email protected]

About The Valley:

The Valley is a residential rehabilitation center in Rockville nestled in a valley surrounded in a beautiful natural environment. The Valley accepts most forms of insurance including Tricare, Virginia Medicaid and offers flexible payment options. If you are in need of treatment or think you might need help, call 301-355-7455

www.thevalleydmv.com

