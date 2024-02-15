RockWallet to Onboard Former Wyre Users After Acquisition of its Customer Base

The migration will allow previous Wyre clients to safely and easily continue their crypto journeys on RockWallet's platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RockWallet, a self-custodial, multicurrency wallet that makes it easy to discover, buy, sell, and trade digital assets quickly and securely, announced today that it has acquired Wyre's full base of customer accounts, following the shutdown of the popular crypto payment platform in June 2023. In the first transaction of its kind for the company, RockWallet has begun contacting clients to help them seamlessly continue their journeys in the digital asset landscape, without the need for redoing KYC or going through the inconvenience of onboarding again.

Wyre

Customers will receive communications directly from Wyre with log-in details and instructions to reactivate their accounts, helping them easily migrate to the RockWallet platform and benefit from its powerful features. RockWallet's self-custodial wallet platform is available in most U.S. states and empowers users to have complete control of their digital assets - storing, sending, and managing crypto as they see fit.

"Wyre's pioneering developments in the crypto space attracted millions of users to its platform thanks to its robust mix of product and service offerings, but their unfortunate wind-down last summer left many searching for a suitable replacement," said Steve Bailey, Co-Founder, President and COO of RockWallet. "We are honored to have the opportunity fill that gap and connect with Wyre's former clients to earn their trust as we welcome them to continue their crypto journeys with RockWallet."

"As the appointed representative overseeing the wind down of Wyre, we emphasize our dedication to prioritizing customer interests and upholding stringent compliance standards," said Gregg Yorkison, Assignee. "Throughout Wyre's operation, the commitment was unwavering in democratizing access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In assigning the customers to RockWallet, we've identified a company aligning with Wyre values and introducing innovative solutions. This transaction signifies a notable progression for Wyre users, and we look forward to have them onboard this user-friendly platform to meet all their digital asset needs."

As a multi-asset platform known for its ease of use, RockWallet supports popular digital assets such as BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, USDC and BSV, which expedites nano payments anywhere in the world for less than a hundredth of a cent per transaction and can be securely transferred without confirmation (zero-conf) to facilitate instant peer-to-peer payments and global remittances.

Former Wyre customers can reactivate their accounts at https://sendwyre.com.

RockWallet is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores. For more information, visit https://www.rockwallet.com.

ABOUT ROCKWALLET:

RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology with the vision for anyone to be able to access and thrive in the digital economy. It's our mission to help clients make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and with confidence.

RockWallet's self-custodial, multicurrency wallet puts clients in charge of their own digital assets, and our mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. RockWallet is built on the BRD open-source code – the first and best mobile digital asset wallet – trusted by millions since 2014. For more information, visit https://www.rockwallet.com/

