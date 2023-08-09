Rockwell Automation achieves significant B-BBEE level 2 in South Africa operations

Accreditation recognizes Rockwell's commitment to a more inclusive economy

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation today announced it has been awarded Level 2 in the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) program, South Africa's policy to advance economic transformation and enhance the economic participation of Black people in the economy.

"This rating is a notable accomplishment and testament to the commitment of Rockwell Automation to socio-economic development initiatives and driving a more inclusive economy," said Canninah Dladla, Managing Director & Country Sales Director Sub-Sahara Africa, Rockwell Automation. "This Rockwell Automation South Africa team has worked hard for the accreditation, which is a great door opener for governmental, parastatal organizations and businesses governed by B-BBEE codes."

To achieve B-BBEE Level 2 Rockwell Automation has undertaken significant changes within the South African organisation. When it comes to ownership criteria the South African entity was challenged by the global nature of the enterprise, so Rockwell Automation partnered with local entities as well as mentored employees in management positions.

Rockwell Automation had to address a disparity in the level of skills development of their employees. There is now a strong focus on skilling the previously disadvantaged demographic through continuous personal development or MBA programmes. In addition, Rockwell Automation is positioning itself externally as a learning organization by taking in students through the SETA programme. Significant efforts have also been made to empower and educate disabled employees. The local community also feature heavily in the strategy including programmes that empower young girls to go to school as well as supporting local orphans.

"This accreditation reflects Rockwell Automation's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, which we will continue to make a priority," Dladla added. "Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is built into our business strategy, and our daily interactions. Our people are the foundation of all we do and creating an environment where all employees are enabled and inspired to do their best work is fundamental to our success."

