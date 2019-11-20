Rockwell Automation and ANSYS Announce Strategic Partnership, Driving Quicker Time to Market and Operational Efficiency for Customers

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial companies now have access to a streamlined, holistic, end-to-end solution for design, automation, production and lifecycle management, thanks to a new strategic partnership between Rockwell Automation and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated exclusively to industrial automation and information, and ANSYS, the industry leader in simulation software, announced the partnership at Rockwell Automation's 28th annual Automation Fair in Chicago.

ANSYS and Rockwell Automation will help customers develop simulation-based digital twins of products, processes or manufacturing. Historically manufacturers would dedicate an unimaginable amount of time and money to develop and test physical product prototypes. Now customers can design and test through simulation to accelerate development and analysis, improving product quality and reducing testing time across their organization.

"The ANSYS technology, developed with customers in mind, is a giant leap forward in the industrial sector," said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO at Rockwell Automation. "Our collaboration will help us better serve customers, who can make better business decisions to save money and time because of their access to simulation-based digital twins in their manufacturing process."

Digital simulation on the front end of production is just one way customers save time and money. Co-innovation between Rockwell Automation and ANSYS enables customers to benefit through the entire digital thread. Once a machine or production line is running, manufacturers can create a digital twin of their full manufacturing process to create and test virtual "what-if" scenarios. For example, by using runtime models generated from ANSYS® Twin Builder™, industrial companies can adapt to the market demands with more agility and minimize risk. This is crucial in the industrial space, where manufacturers need to change line configurations quickly to adjust to market demands. Now customers can understand an outcome without disrupting physical assets, resulting in faster time-to-market and large cost savings.

"ANSYS empowers customers across industries to develop innovative, next-generation products by using simulation throughout the product lifecycle," said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO at ANSYS. "This partnership with Rockwell Automation is part of our open ecosystem philosophy, which gives our customers the ability to make the best business and technology decisions for their organizations. By combining Rockwell Automation's extensive expertise and portfolio of industrial solutions with ANSYS' leading-edge simulation solutions, we will make it easier for industrial companies to build, validate and deploy digital twins. Simulation-based digital twins optimize factory operations, saving money by reducing unplanned downtime and enable engineers to test solutions virtually before doing physical repairs."

The partners believe in what these joint solutions can deliver. In fact, Rockwell Automation will accelerate its own internal new product and process development using ANSYS' engineering simulation software. Rockwell Automation expects improved product quality and reduced testing time across the organization.

ANSYS is the latest addition to the Digital Partner Program from Rockwell Automation announced earlier this week. The program grew out of market need and demand for solutions to simplify implementation and enhance quality of industrial digital transformation initiatives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

