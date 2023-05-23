Rockwell Automation Announces Strategic Partnership with autonox Robotics to Enable New Manufacturing Possibilities

Unified robot control solutions provide customers with flexible solutions to meet future demands and work more efficiently

BRUSSELS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and autonox Robotics announced today a strategic partnership that enables companies in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa to achieve new manufacturing possibilities through unified robot control solutions.

The two companies have collaborated to bring the industry-leading Kinetix® motors and drives of Rockwell with the robot mechanics of autonox together in a customer-friendly catalog-number-approach. The robot solutions are programmed and controlled in a single environment using Logix-based controllers and the Studio 5000 automation system design software. This removes the need to try and coordinate traditionally disparate machine control and robot systems, instead yielding a simplified system architecture helping teams work more efficiently, deploy systems faster and create more effective robotic automation systems. This unified robot control solution will be possible using autonox's line of DELTA and DuoPod robot mechanics.

"Manufacturers everywhere are facing a need to implement automation that is more agile and more intuitive so that their teams can act quickly, and they can realize the full potential of a robotic implementation to optimize their processes," says Ritchie Logan, global lead, robotics technology partnerships, Rockwell Automation. "By using our unified robot control capability with autonox robots, companies can be better prepared to get the most out of their manufacturing assets today and be ready with flexible solutions that can meet future demands."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Rockwell Automation to achieve our goal of providing innovative robotic solutions that can be operated directly with Rockwell drive technology. This meets the current requirements of most machine building customers worldwide," says Hartmut Ilch, chief executive officer, autonox Robotics. "We look forward to working with Rockwell to usher in a new era of productivity in plants across industries."

autonox Robotics DELTA and DuoPod robot mechanics are made of carbon fiber composites, stainless steels, titanium, aluminum and steel alloys, and are available in FDA-compliant materials, with special coatings, IP69K protection class and high-temperature resistant designs.

About autonox Robotics

autonox Robotics provides unique mechanical solutions that add value to robot projects worldwide. With its production facilities in Germany and the USA and a portfolio of more than 300 models (www.autonoxfinder.com), autonox has risen to become the leading manufacturer of control-independent robot mechanics. Our highly motivated experts support our customers and partners with an extensively equipped development laboratory and two application centers in Germany and the USA. Visit http://www.autonox.com/

