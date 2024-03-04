Rockwell Automation Global Sustainability Leaders to Speak at World Electrolysis Congress

Smart solutions and data-driven technologies can scale electrolysis projects and other connections in the renewable-energy supply chain

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it is sending a team of global leaders in sustainability and renewables technologies to the third annual World Electrolysis Congress (WEC24) in Dusseldorf, Germany, 4-6 March.

The sustainability team will showcase a range technologies and solutions designed to help companies producing renewable energy be more efficient and cost effective.

Rockwell Automation speakers include:

Andrea Ruotolo , global head of customer sustainability: Ruotolo will deliver the keynote address on the theme of "Innovation within Electrolyzer Technology."

Ruotolo will deliver the keynote address on the theme of "Innovation within Electrolyzer Technology." Emmanuel Guilhamon, director, EMEA process industries: along with other industry leaders, Guilhamon will participate in a panel entitled "Scaling Up Electrolyzer Projects."

along with other industry leaders, Guilhamon will participate in a panel entitled "Scaling Up Electrolyzer Projects." Steffen Zendler , global business development manager, sustainability: Zendler will participate in the panel "Challenges Associated with Scaling Up Electrolyzer Operations."

The Rockwell Automation team will share how smart solutions and data-driven technologies can work to rapidly and efficiently scale electrolysis projects and other links in the renewable-energy supply chain.

Rockwell Automation will also present technologies for the hydrogen supply chain. Attendees will discover how these technologies can help them manage risks, optimize production, maintain compliance, and develop workforce skills.

"Through its own technology and its partnership with hydrogen-industry specialists, such as Avid Solutions, Rockwell Automation is strategically involved in hydrogen and renewable energy value chains," said Guilhamon. "As Diamond sponsors of the initiative, we're looking forward to attending our first-ever WEC and showcasing how digital and AI technologies are helping operationalize and scale projects in the hydrogen sector."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

