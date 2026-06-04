Rockwell Automation Launches New Season of ROKStudios Video Series Highlighting OEM Leaders on Machine Lifecycle Innovation

Executives share perspectives from leading machine builders on designing, deploying and optimizing machines across the lifecycle

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has released a new season of ROKStudios, its thought leadership video series featuring in‑depth interviews with executives from leading machine builders and industry associations.

Olaf Clemens (right), CEO of SN Maschinenbau, discusses the role of cybersecurity and secure data integration in enabling resilient, connected machinery. In this conversation, he shared his perspective on how OEMs are approaching long-term lifecycle value through secure, data-ready machine design. His interview is part of a new season ROKStudios, an executive thought leadership series from Rockwell Automation, highlighting how machine builders are responding to evolving performance, connectivity and operational requirements.

The latest season shares perspectives from across the global packaging and manufacturing ecosystem, with each interview exploring how OEMs are evolving their strategies to deliver value across the full machine lifecycle – from initial design through commissioning and long‑term operation.

"These discussions share how machine builders are redefining success around lifecycle value," said Fabrizio Scovenna, regional vice president, OEM, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "Across these conversations, we see a consistent shift toward strategies that integrate design, secure data and services to improve performance, resilience and long‑term outcomes."

Each episode provides a distinct perspective on how OEMs are responding to changing customer expectations, increasing complexity and new performance requirements:

Olaf Clemens, CEO, SN Maschinenbau: Explores the growing role of cybersecurity as a foundation for connected machinery, enabling secure data integration, resilient operations, and long-term lifecycle value.

Gian Paolo Crasta, director general, UCIMA: Shares an industry‑wide perspective on how packaging machinery OEMs are redesigning machines for flexibility, digital services, and measurable lifecycle performance while balancing sustainability and productivity goals.

Alessandro Rocca, vice president of global sales, Cama Group: Examines how robotics and standardized architectures are helping OEMs accelerate deployment, improve repeatability, and deliver scalable lifecycle performance in high‑mix production environments.

Luis Villegas, president, AMEC Envasgraf: Provides an industry association perspective on how OEMs are rethinking the machine lifecycle – from design through delivery and operation – in response to digitalization, sustainability pressures, and skills challenges.

Steve Rackham, group technical manager, Bradman Lake Group: Discusses how modular design and integrated "process‑to‑pallet" strategies are enabling OEMs to manage SKU complexity, improve uptime, and build more flexible, future‑ready packaging lines.

Michael Lampe, innovation manager, Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH: Explores how OEMs are adapting to sustainability requirements, including the shift to new materials, while maintaining efficiency, flexibility, and lifecycle performance.

Bino Bastian, head of sales, ECONO-PAK: Discusses how digital twins are evolving beyond virtual commissioning into lifecycle assets that support engineering efficiency, collaboration and post‑startup optimization, while addressing cybersecurity, compliance, and traceability requirements.

Piers Lamb, sales director UK and Ireland, Universal Pack: Highlights how data‑ready machine design is enabling traceability, compliance, and service‑led business models, while improving commissioning speed and long‑term operational performance.

Piyush Bhandari, Area Sales Head, Clearpack Group: Shares how OEMs are evolving from standalone machines to intelligent, connected systems to meet changing consumer demands while maintaining secure and resilient operations.

Davide Furini, Area Sales Manager, CT Pack: Discusses how digital tools, connectivity, and data are enabling more resilient machine performance, helping OEMs meet evolving lifecycle requirements and operational demands.

Across all interviews, a consistent theme emerges: OEMs are moving beyond project‑based delivery toward lifecycle‑driven strategies that integrate design, data and ongoing services.

Machine builders are increasingly recognizing that decisions made during early design stages can significantly impact commissioning efficiency, uptime and long‑term serviceability.

Recorded at the recent Interpack 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the new videos – alongside others featuring executives and domain specialists from Rockwell Automation – join more than 150 previous recordings at the ROKStudios portal.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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