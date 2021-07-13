Rockwell Automation recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Internet of Things Partner of the Year

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Internet of Things Partner of the Year Award. The company was recognized among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Microsoft," said Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "Achieving results is what Rockwell is all about, and teaming with Microsoft helps us to deliver on that promise. Our intelligent industrial systems enable our customers to seamlessly save on infrastructure costs, speed time-to-value, and increase productivity."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Rockwell Automation was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for IoT.

The Internet of Things Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner that has designed, developed and deployed IoT solutions built on its intelligent cloud and edge innovations, such as Azure, IoT and edge devices with their customers. These solutions are helping companies quickly improve their business by increasing visibility into their digital assets, such as where they are at a given time or predicting maintenance required to ensure zero downtime. As a result, they can drive business results and grow customer value.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers – from cloud-to-edge – and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

The Microsoft press release with more information about the awards and a full list of winners and finalists can be found at: https://news.microsoft.com/2021/07/08/microsoft-announces-2021-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/

