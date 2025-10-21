Company is launching more than 30 new products at this year's annual event

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today unveiled an exciting lineup of new technologies debuting at Automation Fair® 2025, taking place November 17-20 in Chicago. Each year, thousands of industry professionals, customers and press attend to see firsthand what is new and what is next in automation.

Rockwell Automation to showcase breakthrough technology and solutions at Automation Fair 2025

"Automation Fair is where we bring our biggest product and technology announcements to the world," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, Software & Control, Rockwell Automation. "This year will showcase a bold range of innovations designed to transform how industries operate and to accelerate the pace of digital transformation."

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore newly launched hardware, software and services across immersive exhibits, hands-on labs and expert-led sessions. Rockwell leaders and partners will also share insights on how these innovations are creating the future of industrial operations.

Here's a sneak peek at what's launching at Automation Fair 2025.

Built to Perform: The Latest in Industrial Hardware

ControlLogix® 5590 Controllers

Simplifies modern manufacturing with integrated functional safety standard.

EtherNet/IP™ In-cabinet Solution

Reduces wiring complexity with a compact, space-saving 7-conductor flat media cable that combines power and data, making industrial networking seamless and affordable.

M100 Electronic Motor Starter

Electromechanical motor starting solution that supports direct-on-line (DOL), reversing and safety operations in the same form factor.

PointMax™ I/O, Bulletin 5034

A compact footprint and modular architecture help to reduce panel size and installation complexity, driving faster machine deployment.

Armor™ PowerFlex® 330 Distributed Drive Motor

Experience Premier Integration when connecting control, safety and motor technology for a more efficient system.

OptixEdge™ Advanced Edge Gateway Solution

Transforms data collection at the machine level, enhancing decision-making on the plant floor across various applications

140ME Motor Protection Circuit Breaker

Delivers more reliable defense against overloads, short circuits and phase failures to help keep operations running smoothly.

5069 Wiring Systems

Enable effortless wiring with exceptional performance.

Micro820® L20E Controllers

Bring improved Ethernet communication to HMI and SCADA software, expanded Class 1 implicit messaging support and more capabilities that enable smarter, faster machines.

ArmorBlock 5000® I/O

Integrated with IO-Link technology, the blocks enable decentralized control architectures, boosting efficiency and reducing footprint.

MobileView™ Terminals

The next generation of MobileView terminals provides users with an HMI solution for the modern plant floor. Get the latest in speed, display and visualization tools in this multi-product offering.

Stratix® 2100 Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switch

Experience improved network reliability and stability through Quality of Service and decrease costs with the new Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) operation. The Stratix® 2100 switch is designed as a compact unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch, focused on value and price to help reduce costs.

Stratix® 4100 ETAP

Designed to elevate network reliability and speed by offering a high-speed transmission rate of 1 Gbps, advanced networking diagnostic features, and the capability to integrate non-DLR devices into DLR networks.

ASEM™ 6300B-SW2 Industrial Box PC

This updated performance box PC brings excellent reliability and a highly configurable solution to production automation. This fanless industrial box PC features the Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and will release with the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC operating system.

ASEM 6300P-SW2 Industrial Panel PC

This updated performance panel PC brings excellent reliability and a highly configurable solution to production automation. This fanless industrial panel PC features the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and will release with the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC operating system.

Smarter Software: Unlock Intelligence with Every Click

FactoryTalk® Design Workbench™ Software

This next generation of design software for micro control systems offers a contemporary architecture and a familiar Logix user experience with simplified workflows.

FactoryTalk® Analytics™ PavilionX™ Software

The real-time Model Predictive Control (MPC) technology assesses current and predicted operational data, compares it to desired results and drives new control targets.

ResilientEdge™ Software

A high-speed, low-latency edge-to-cloud solution designed to deliver uninterrupted operations in highly automated manufacturing environments.

Expert Services for Evolving Operations

Asset+ Managed Service

Gain on-site support for asset management and repair needs from a dedicated asset management professional.

Security Monitoring & Response

Supported by Rockwell's OT Security Operations Center, delivers 24/7 threat detection and analysis designed for OT environments.

TechConnectIQ℠ Support

A simplified, modern and digitally enabled remote support experience to help workforces become more agile in navigating complex issues.

Be the First to Experience It All

Don't miss an exclusive opportunity to explore these new innovations at Automation Fair 2025. Talk to the teams behind the tech and experience live demos that bring the solutions to life. For a full list of new technology and solutions from Rockwell and its PartnerNetwork™ members, click here. Don't wait – register now and get ready to create what's next.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together — and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise®, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.