Rockwell Automation unveils the full program for its ROKLive EMEA 2024 event

Registration is still open with a 50% discount for young professionals

MADRID, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the full program for its flagship European training event, ROKLive EMEA 2024, which will take place from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Madrid.

This year's program includes keynotes on some of the most relevant topics in the industry, such as optimizing production, empowering people, driving sustainability, increasing resilience, and accelerating digital transformation.

Rockwell Automation has announced the full program for its flagship European training event, ROKLive EMEA 2024, which will take place from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Madrid. This year's keynotes cover some of the most relevant topics in the industry, such as optimizing production, empowering people, driving sustainability, and accelerating digital transformation. The keynote will feature executives from two major global tire manufacturers, as well as a speaker from a major water utility in Spain.

Delivered by Rockwell Automation's regional executive leadership team, the keynote sessions include:

"Digital transformation to drive resiliency, readiness, and sustainability" presented by Eric Chalengeas, Regional Vice President, South Region, Rockwell Automation

"Innovation in industrial technology," featuring Jan Van Den Bossche , Regional Vice President, Technology and Domain Expertise, Rockwell Automation

, Regional Vice President, Technology and Domain Expertise, Rockwell Automation "How to build a smarter, more efficient, responsive, and sustainable future for manufacturing: stories from our customers," which will feature executives from two major global tire manufacturers, as well as a speaker from a major water utility in Spain .

With more than 155 different sessions offering a combination of best practices, discussions, demonstrations, hands-on labs, keynote presentations and the new Digital Engineering Summit forum, Rockwell Automation will showcase how its solutions are connecting OT (operational technology) with IT (information technology) and driving tangible outcomes.

"With less than a month to go for ROKLive EMEA, we couldn't be more excited about what we're going to offer our attendees this year," Eric Chalengeas said. "We want them to discover how digital transformation solutions can improve their operations and benefit their businesses."

Jan Van Den Bossche added that "the latest trends in industrial technology are creating new opportunities for industrial applications. From artificial intelligence to robotics to mixed reality, ROKLive EMEA attendees will see innovative concepts and disruptive ideas on how we can thrive in a future defined by new possibilities."

Registration for ROKLive EMEA, which will take place at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center, is still open with a 50% discount for young professionals under 30 when booking along with a colleague who pays the full price.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333078/DSC_0238.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg