ROCKWELL MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

On May 22, 2018, a situation that began as an announcement by the Company that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Chioini ("Chioini"), had been terminated effective immediately, quickly developed into a quagmire of public confusion as to who was actually running the Company as, over the next two days, the Board and Chioini filed dueling 8-Ks and press releases asserting conflicting versions of what had taken place and the status of the Company's leadership. Presently, Rockwell shares have been halted from trading, Chioini claims to remain CEO, and the Board has filed suit against him seeking, among other things, a temporary restraining order forbidding him from holding himself out as the CEO of the Company

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Rockwell's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Rockwell's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Rockwell shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-rmti/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-medical-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-rockwell-medical-inc---rmti-300657719.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

