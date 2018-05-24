Rockwell Medical Issues Statement

WIXOM, Mich., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) ("the Company") today issued the following statement:

On May 22, 2018, the Rockwell Board of Directors (the "Board") announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Chioini, had been terminated from his positions, effective immediately. Also on May 22, 2018, the Board created a Special Transition Committee comprised of three independent directors, Benjamin Wolin, who is also Chairman of the Board, Lisa Colleran and John Cooper, to provide board-level oversight over the Company's strategic direction and day-to-day operations while a search for a permanent CEO is ongoing.

The decision to terminate Mr. Chioini follows a thorough review of the business, including an evaluation of management, which was conducted by the newly augmented Board beginning in March 2018. The commencement of this review coincided with the Board appointments of Mr. Wolin and Ms. Colleran. As a result of this review, a majority of directors determined that Mr. Chioini lacked key attributes necessary to oversee the growth and long-term success of the Company and that a change in leadership would be appropriate.

Following the completion of this review, the Board convened an official Board meeting on May 22, 2018. At this meeting, which was initially called by Mr. Chioini for the purpose of discussing the putative shareholder complaint discussed below, a majority of the Board (five of eight directors) voted to terminate the employment of Mr. Chioini as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The decision to terminate Mr. Chioini was informed by the Board's review of the Company's operations and management team.

Pursuant to the terms of Mr. Chioini's employment agreement, and as a result of the termination of his employment, Mr. Chioini is also deemed to have resigned all employment and related job duties and responsibilities with the Company, including without limitation any and all positions on any committees or boards of the Company.

Despite the duly authorized termination by the Board, Mr. Chioini refuses to accept the decision and has since taken action purportedly on the Company's behalf without authorization to do so. For instance, Mr. Chioini and Thomas Klema, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on May 23, 2018, making various assertions regarding the five independent directors who voted in favor of Mr. Chioini's removal. While the assertions contained in Mr. Chioini's 8-K filing are unrelated to the Board's removal of Mr. Chioini, the Board acknowledges receipt of a putative shareholder demand letter that raises substantially similar allegations as those raised personally by Mr. Chioini on the same date. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board intends to review the allegations in the ordinary course of business.

Furthermore, due to the conduct of Mr. Klema in connection with and following the termination of Mr. Chioini, including causing the filing of the unauthorized 8-K, five independent directors of the Board have unanimously agreed on the need to remove Mr. Klema from his roles at the Company as well. As disclosed in a Form 8-K that the Company filed on May 23, 2018, Mr. Klema's removal is expected to be formally voted upon at the earliest practicable date. The Company will announce his removal, once effective, on a Form 8-K filing.

As a result of Mr. Chioini's behavior and actions following his termination, and in acting in the best interests of the Company and all its stakeholders, the Company has filed a verified complaint in the Oakland County Circuit Court in Michigan seeking declaratory relief and a temporary restraining order, enjoining Mr. Chioini from certain actions with respect to the Company, including holding himself out as Chief Executive Officer. The Company believes that it will prevail on the merits of this action as there is no substantive dispute regarding the ability of the Board to remove Mr. Chioini as an officer of the Company. A hearing on the Company's motion seeking a temporary restraining order is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 25, 2018.

In addition to legal action, the Company has taken, and continues to take, appropriate measures to ensure that Mr. Chioini does not have access to Company information or any forms of Company communication.

The Company notes that Nasdaq has requested additional information regarding the two Form 8-K filings filed on May 23, 2018. The Company is fully cooperating with Nasdaq on this matter and is working expeditiously to resolve all open questions with the aim of recommencement of trading as soon as possible.