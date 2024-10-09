Rockwell Razors Celebrates 10 Years of Shaving Innovation

From Kickstarter to Market Leader: The Globally Distributed Shaving Company that

Pioneered Adjustable Shaving Innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Razors, pioneers of adjustable shaving technology, celebrates 10 years of redefining shaving experiences this month. From a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 to a leader in the safety razor market, Rockwell's patented adjustable razors have set a new standard for comfort and precision.

Rockwell Razors

Rockwell revolutionized shaving with its patented adjustable system, allowing users to customize their shave to suit skin type and stubble length. This innovation ensures a smooth, irritation-free experience that has earned Rockwell multiple accolades, including the GQ Grooming Award for "Best Razor 2022" and recognition from Esquire, Men's Health, and Men's Journal as the best safety razor on the market.

Crafted from premium, hefty metals like 316L stainless steel and weighing almost four ounces, Rockwell Razors are designed to naturally apply the optimal pressure to the skin, delivering a comfortable shave without cuts or irritation.

Trusted by over 100,000 shavers worldwide, Rockwell Razors delivers a superior shaving experience for all skin types and hair textures, regardless of whether you have a thick beard, fine hair, or sensitive skin. The adjustable design ensures comfort while shaving not only the face, but also the head, legs, and body.

"Persistence and commitment to a cause that's bigger than yourself can lead to success," said founder Gareth Everard of his entrepreneurial journey. "Nothing will ever go as planned with a new business, but I know with first-hand experience that commitment to product excellence and listening to customers ultimately produces success. The last ten years have shown us we've got what it takes to not only maintain our position at the top of the safety razor innovation marketplace, but to continue to develop and offer new premium sustainable products to both new and committed customers," he added.

Rockwell Adjustable Razors are available in various models, material types and finishes with prices ranging from $40 to $250. The company is releasing a limited edition 24K gold plated razor to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the brand.

For more information visit https://getrockwell.com/

Media Contact:

Lynda Buckley

9173917736

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockwell Razors