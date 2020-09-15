ROCKWOOL Introduces ProRox Mat (Wrap) Insulation for Plant Equipment

CUI is a pervasive problem in many insulated plant processes, attributed to the ingress and migration of water through the insulation to the metal surfaces of piping, vessels and other plant equipment. If left unchecked, CUI leads to leakages or ruptures, process stoppages or even a shutdown of the entire plant.

A CUI event can negatively impact the plant's health, safety and environmental (HSE) metrics and damage the company's reputation. CUI is also an expensive problem, accounting for an estimated 10% of a plant's overall maintenance costs and 40% - 60% of its pipeline maintenance costs.

Award-winning protection

The ProRox MA 961 is the latest offering in ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation's line of ProRox stone wool insulation products. It effectively combats CUI with the addition of WR-Tech, a revolutionary binder technology that coats each individual fiber of the ProRox insulation with an inorganic, hydrophobic additive during the production process.

This technology gives the insulation dramatically improved water repellency. In fact, the patent-pending WRTech makes the insulation five times more water repellent (at 482°F/250°C) than standard EN-compliant stone wool, even after heating and aging.

The innovative WR-Tech is garnering accolades from the industry at large. The technology was awarded the prestigious 2019 Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award by NACE International's Materials Performance Magazine. WR-Tech was one of 10 technologies out of more than 50 nominees to receive the coveted award, thanks to its growing track record of significantly advancing corrosion control.

WR-Tech was first successfully launched on ROCKWOOL's ProRox mandrel wound pipe sections, where it quickly proved its added value in combatting CUI in several applications. Engineers are upgrading their specifications, while contractors and installers are frequently applying this solution to both new-build and maintenance projects.

"With each new application, WR-Tech is proving itself to be the most effective solution to help mitigate CUI," says Jason Hammond, Vice President of Americas for ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation. "Now, with WR-Tech as part of our ProRox MA 961 insulation, plant operators can confidently protect their large pipework, vessels, and other insulated equipment from CUI—extending the run life of their processes while lowering their maintenance costs."

ProRox MA 961 is available for fast, efficient delivery wherever our customers need it. The product is one of several ROCKWOOL products available in our Houston warehouse. The facility is fully stocked for on-demand product orders and access for freight 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With WR-Tech as part of ProRox Mat (Wrap), complete pipeline systems—including bends—can now be protected from the hazards of CUI. The result: safer plant operations, reduced environmental impact and lower total maintenance costs.

Don't let water take a hold of your plant. Contact your ROCKWOOL representative today to find out how ProRox MA 961 can protect your plant equipment from CUI.

