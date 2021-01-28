Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference Offers Free Training Opportunity for Parents, Child Care Providers, and Other Early Childhood Professionals

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual 2021 Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference (RMECC), hosted by Denver's Early Childhood Council, on March 25-27th will offer new and experienced parents, child care providers, and early childhood professionals a free way to expand their knowledge and gain professional development.

Free child care training sessions are critical this year when more parents, grandparents, and nannies are taking on child care and preschool duties, and experienced child care providers have tight margins for their professional development.

Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference

RMECC and its sponsors are here to help! In addition to getting free training, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet other each other during fun, engaging activities! This year's event will feature:

4 Amazing General Sessions including a Welcome and Kick Off sponsored by Lakeshore Learning with Zac Brown Band Guitarist, Keyboardist, Singer and Songwriter, Coy Bowles!

100+ Breakout Sessions in 9 different categories like Child Development and Learning, Rethinking Social Emotional Development, and Literacy and STEAM

An Interactive Game and Exhibitor Playground. Earn points by exploring the virtual conference portal and exhibitor playground to win great prizes!

Opportunities to meet and connect with other early childhood professionals in breakout sessions, on the event portal message board, and on social media.

For licensed child care providers RMECC is a great way to get professional development credit hours. A provider attending the full 3-day event can get 20 hours toward their annually required training, and may receive up to 2 Continuing Education Credits at a discounted rate thanks to sponsor CU Denver School of Education and Human Development.

Registration is first-come, first-served and spots are limited to allow for group participation and discussion in break-out sessions. Register at www.rmecconference.com.

About Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference (RMECC): RMECC is the region's largest and leading early childhood conference. The conference provides early childhood professionals, business leaders, policymakers, parents, caregivers and other key stakeholders with top-notch keynote speakers, hundreds of workshops, exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Visit www.rmecconference.com to find out more about this year's event which will be held virtually March 25-27, 2021.

