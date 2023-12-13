Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC to Acquire Johnny Nolon's Casino and Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek

News provided by

Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC

13 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Former Cripple Creek Casino Owner Partners with Las Vegas Group To Bring "Locals" Casino to Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements with Minter Holdings, LLC to acquire the operating assets of Johnny Nolon's Casino, and G Investments LLC to acquire the operating assets of the Colorado Grande Casino.  Both properties are managed by David Minter through Minter Holdings LLC. The deal is pending approval and licensing from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

Rocky Mountain Gaming was founded by David D. Ross, Michael J. Gaughan III and Joseph J. Canfora to seek gaming opportunities throughout the U.S. Ross and Gaughan have worked together for approximately 30 years in Senior Management for Coast Casinos, Affinity Gaming and the JW Marriott & Rampart Casino. Canfora was the owner of Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek until selling its operating assets to Golden Nugget in 2022. Canfora has more than 40 years of experience in gaming and hospitality.

"I was surprised when David and Michael first approached me with the opportunity to get back into the Cripple Creek market," Joseph J. Canfora said. "After thinking about it, I realized that Johnny Nolon's and Colorado Grande presented the opportunity to maintain the old Cripple Creek casino feel that the locals had grown accustomed to."

"The Cripple Creek market is growing rapidly with Golden Nugget bringing in an anchor restaurant like Salt Grass, and the opening of Chamonix this month," said David Ross. "Those two operators, at either end of the town, will help attract new visitors to Cripple Creek, and we think there's an opportunity for our properties to offer a true locals experience that caters to individuals looking for loose slots and personal service."

Johnny Nolon's Casino is one of Cripple Creek's original casinos and, along with the Colorado Grande Casino, is at the heart of the town's historic gaming district. Combined, the two properties have approximately 400 gaming devices, 7 hotel rooms, and operate Maggie's Restaurant at the Colorado Grande. David J. Minter is the sole owner of Johnny Nolon's and the majority owner of Colorado Grande's operating assets.

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished at these two casinos over the years," said David J. Minter. "While other casinos were coming and going and changing owners, we were a constant in this town. I look forward to seeing what Rocky Mountain Gaming CC brings to these casinos I love so much." 

Advisors
Innovation Capital, LLC acted as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Minter Holdings LLC and G Investments LLC.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC

