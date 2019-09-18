Rocky Mountain High: AbsoluteXtracts And Lagunitas Brewing Bring THC And CBD IPA-Inspired Sparkling Cannabis Water To Colorado

"Hi-Fi Hops brought our vision to life. We wanted to combine the best of hops and cannabis in one refreshing beverage," said Ned Fussell, CannaCraft, Inc. Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder. Fussell added, "The drink rapidly climbed to number one status in California and now we are honored and excited to introduce this beverage to new states."

The expansion of Hi-Fi Hops is the next chapter in AbsoluteXtracts' collaboration with Lagunitas, as the two companies work together to bring the top-selling THC beverage to dispensaries throughout the country. With Lagunitas supplying the tasty, IPA-inspired sparkling water, AbsoluteXtracts takes on the THC and CBD infusion process, applying proprietary methods to ensure that THC and CBD is evenly dispersed throughout the beverage.

"Launching Hi-Fi Hops in Colorado is a major milestone for CannaCraft," said Dennis Hunter, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CannaCraft. Adding, "Like California, Colorado is full of beer and cannabis enthusiasts and we think they are going to like how we've combined the two into a calorie-free, carb-free, THC-infused beverage."

Both Coloradans and Californians can now purchase the 10mg THC version of Hi-Fi Hops. Another version that has 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD is currently available in California and will make its way to Colorado dispensaries soon.

While Hi-Fi Hops is an awesome beverage that anyone 21 or over can enjoy, we want to keep it away from kiddos, which is why the beverage comes in child-resistant packaging.

About CannaCraft, Inc. and AbsoluteXtracts

CannaCraft, Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission of producing safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Hi-Fi Hops, Satori Edibles, and Loud + Clear Vapes from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, sublingual drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft and their products, please visit www.cannacraft.com .

About Lagunitas Brewing Company

The Lagunitas Brewing Company began on a kitchen stove in Northern California in 1993 and has always looked to the future...Whether supporting local communities by turning beer into money for the cause, or simply fueling stories and songs with IPA and other fine ales. Wherever you go: beer speaks, people mumble. More mumblings at www.lagunitas.com .

