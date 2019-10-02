Rocky Mountain Hobby-Expo Back For Year Three

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Rocky Mountain Hobby-Expo (RMHE), which takes place October 11-13 at the Denver Mart, features a national industry trade show for the first day before the two-day consumer event October 12-13.

"Our motto is, 'put down your phone and discover a hobby,'" says the event's Executive Director Jim Marski. "There's nowhere else in the region where the public can explore all of America's classic pastimes."

The show, sponsored by the Hobby Manufacturers Association, will be a combined consumer/trade show covering all categories of the hobby industry. This is one of a handful of such opportunities around the country, and manufacturers and buyers from all over the country will be attending.

The consumer show over the weekend features STEM/STEAM, remote control cars, trucks, planes, and boats, drones, trains, slot cars, rockets, scale model kits, LEGO, gaming and polymer clay. There will be many hands-on demonstrations and activities, workshops and a marketplace of items to see. Participants can race cars and boats, fly drones, run trains, build model kits and rockets, play games and participate in STEM activities.

"We want to include hobbies and activities for the whole family, and for every age group possible," explains Marski. "We're at a point where psychologists and educators are recommending more non-screen time for everyone in the family – especially kids – and this is the perfect place to come find fun, challenging, and engaging activities."

The show also differs from traditional trade events because of its innovative community partnerships with organizations that promote educational and career advancement. This includes local and national non-profit organizations, including Rocky Mountain PBS, FirstInspire, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, CodeSpire, the Children's Literacy Center, Denver Public Library, University of Colorado Denver, Shades of Blue and the International Association for Astronomical Studies (IAAS).

"We work with school districts, Rocky Mountain PBS and the Denver Public Library to provide advancement opportunities throughout our region," says Marski. "We have partnered with the Adams 14 school district to make STEM activities available to their students and families, as well as provide a program to connect Gifted and Talented and CTE students to engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and hobby industry executives."

Contact: Richard Matthews

(203) 853-7095

Richard@mattmedia.com

SOURCE Hobby-Expo LLC