Rocky Mountain Industrials Closes $10,950,000 Transaction

"We're thrilled to launch construction at the Rail Park to serve the Denver market," said Brian Fallin, CEO of RMI. "The parcel sale and supply contract mark the beginning of an era for the Rail Park and accelerate our mission of delivering a superior material distribution network for the Mountain West."

Construction of the Rail Park, which connects the Union Pacific rail network to the Denver metro area, is scheduled to begin in February. Construction will start on the Rail Park's southern property and follow a phased approach to the rail-served northern properties. Both rail- and non-rail-served sites are available throughout construction in 2021.

Representing RMI on this deal are Cushman and Wakefield's Alec Rhodes, Tyler Smith, and Aaron Valdez.

RMI is headquartered in Denver.

About RMI

Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. is a materials infrastructure and distribution organization strategically positioned to serve the Mountain West.

Media Contact:

The Rose Group

Elana Weiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc.