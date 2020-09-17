Rocky Mountain Institute Launches Platform to Measure and Visualize Global Emissions

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), in partnership with Spherical|Analytics (S|A), today released the Climate Action Engine (CAE), a new data and analytics platform that will produce accurate, timely and actionable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data to inform planning and action related to reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry in the Texas Permian Basin.

The CAE is uniquely positioned to respond to the oil and gas industry's need to make methane emissions-reduction actionable. As measured by carbon dioxide equivalency, over half of global energy-related emissions come from the production, transportation and use of oil and gas products. As a result, reducing methane emissions is increasingly important to all actors and investors in the oil and gas value chain. By connecting industry, finance, and other stakeholders with high-quality data, the CAE will help them understand how to meet emissions reduction targets collaboratively and will help move capital to support climate mitigation.

"By bringing data, intelligence and people together onto a single platform, RMI is enabling climate solutions for the oil and gas industry that work for the benefit of the climate, companies, countries, and people," said Taku Ide, principal at Rocky Mountain Institute.

"RMI's deployment of our enterprise data fabric platform, Immutably™, brings the power of machine learning for the generation of asset grade data and AI-enablement for asset grade analytics to provide critical insights into climate intelligence," said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Spherical|Analytics, a Context Labs company.

Operators including Shell, Origin Energy, Exxon, and Chevron will provide valuable feedback to shape the CAE's outputs and use cases to help identify opportunities to reduce methane emissions under operational control in Texas.

"Combining data and AI on a single platform is an innovation that could enhance our methane emissions management and supports Shell's ambition to become a net zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner," said Frits Klap, Shell VP Shales US. "We look forward to the potential additional benefits from participating in this CAE pilot."

Over time, the CAE will be expanded to cover all GHG emissions across critical sectors.

Media Inquiries please contact:

Alexandra Chin – Media Relations Associate | [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute

Related Links

http://www.rmi.org

