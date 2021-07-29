Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety (RMPDS) Launches Public Online Dashboard Showing Non-Medical Prescription and Illicit Drug Use Data in the United States

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US has experienced a prescription and illicit drug epidemic over the last decade. Real time surveillance data is used to design treatment programs, preventative measures, and implement policy changes, such as prescription drug monitoring programs. Federal data sources such as the National Survey for Drug Use and Health do not offer publicly available state-based data and can take up to two years to release new drug use data.

Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety (RMPDS) is stepping up to help solve this problem with the NMURx Public Access Dashboard to get current data to the people who need it. "Having accurate, timely data on drug use is a big factor in addressing the drug epidemic in the US. It empowers leaders to better see what and where the problems are and offer targeted, effective solutions," said Janetta Iwanicki, Chief Scientific Officer.

The NMURx Public Access Dashboard provides accurate and timely estimates for prescription drug non-medical use (including abuse & misuse) and associated motivations and behaviors among the general population at the national and state level through a simple online dashboard.

NMURx is one of the data sources that make up the RADARS® System, which has a long history of collecting innovative real world evidence on the drug abuse crisis. "This is a key step to helping our country better address the drug epidemic and an example of just one of the ways RMPDS is Saving Lives with Answers," said RMPDS Director, Rick Dart.

About RMPDS

Established in 1956 as a division of Denver Health, Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety (RMPDS) provides specialized research, education, prevention and treatment services to meet the unique and complex needs of public health, government agencies, pharmaceutical and consumer products companies. One of its operations, the Researched Abuse, Diversion and Addiction-Related Surveillance (RADARS®) System collects postmarketing data on abuse, misuse, and diversion of prescription drugs and other substances, allowing for early and ongoing monitoring of newly approved and established drugs. The RMPDS mission is Saving Lives with Answers

