Rocky Mountain Region to Tackle Pressing Early Childhood Topics During Premiere Gathering

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference (RMECC) will bring over 2,000 early childhood professionals and stakeholders to the Mile High City on March 13 and 14, 2020. Participants will take part in over 150 learning sessions that cover 11 different tracks, including: literacy and STEAM, public preschool and full-day kindergarten, educator empowerment and child development and learning.

Early Childhood Professionals Participating in RMECC 2019. Denver, CO. RMECC offers 11 professional development tracks and over 150 workshops.

For the 9th consecutive year, RMECC focuses on promoting early childhood education by helping spread fresh ideas and tools through informative workshops, keynote training sessions. The conference is co-hosted by Denver's Early Childhood Council and the Early Childhood Council Leadership Alliance, who work to build an environment that promotes the professional development of early childhood practitioners.

"RMECC is a key experience for many early childhood professionals where they get together to learn and network. Each year the conference provides valuable information on the latest topics in early childhood," explained Emily Bustos, Chief Executive Officer of the Denver's Early Childhood Council. "This event has grown into one of the most important early childhood conferences in the country because it provides early childhood educators valuable information and tools that they can apply in their day to day lives."

The 2020 gathering will feature two keynotes speakers, and close with an early childhood champions celebration. Nora Burns, Founder and Chief Researcher at HR-Undercover will present on Friday, March 13. Best-selling author D.J Eagle Bear Vanas is scheduled for Saturday morning with the early childhood champions celebration featuring Vincent Nunes, award-winning composer and performer of children's music, closing out the conference that afternoon.

Participants can choose to attend one or both days of the conference to be held at Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Early bird registration is available until January 17, 2020 and saves participants $50 a day from regular prices. To view the complete RMECC schedule, workshop descriptions and additional program details, visit www.rmecconference.com.

About Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference (RMECC): it is the region's largest and leading early childhood conference. The conference provides early childhood professionals, business leaders, policymakers, parents, caregivers and other key stakeholders with top-notch keynote speakers, hundreds of workshops, exhibitors and networking opportunities. Visit www.rmecconference.com to find out more about this year's workshops, exhibitors and keynote speakers.

CONTACTS:

Haysel Hernandez, (757) 634-9422

231908@email4pr.com

Social: @RMECC

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference