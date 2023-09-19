Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Focuses on Veterans' Mental Health Through Expanded Partnership with CliniComp

Expanding the Continuum of Care Addresses Growing Mental Health Crisis for Veterans

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced that Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center expanded its solution from inpatient units to encompass behavioral health. Understanding the critical need among Veterans, the expanded partnership will enable a more holistic approach to patient care, leading to well-coordinated care and improved patient outcomes.

The crisis in mental health for Veterans is a high priority for the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Research suggests that 11–20% of veterans experience PTSD in a given year. In addition, approximately 21 Veterans die by suicide daily, representing an incidence 50% higher than the general US adult population. And there is growing concern among female Veterans as they have a 50% higher incidence of suicide than their civilian counterparts.

"Expanding with the CliniComp solution in order to better support Veterans mental health capitalizes on our commitment to serving Veterans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region," said Alberto B. Yanez, Inpatient Mental Health Nurse Manager, Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center. "Mental health issues often impact physical health and vice versa. CliniComp's solution can be quickly implemented to give our physicians and care teams a complete picture of each patient's health, so they can make better-informed decisions, leading to better treatment plans, reduced chances of medication interactions, and more effective management of co-occurring conditions."

The CliniComp system offers the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center deep integration and unparalleled reliability across the continuum of care – acute, critical, emergency and now behavioral health. When a patient's medical and behavioral health records are integrated, all care teams can collaborate more effectively. Care coordination becomes easier, as specialists from different fields share insights and make informed decisions together. It's particularly valuable for addressing interactions between physical health conditions, medications, and behavioral health diagnoses or treatments.

"Expanding our partnership to incorporate behavioral health aligns with a patient-centered approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of physical and mental well-being," said Sandra Johnson, CliniComp's Senior Vice President of Client Services. "It not only improves direct patient care but will also enable the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center to analyze trends, treatment effectiveness, and outcomes to make evidence-based improvements in care protocols and patient outcomes over time."

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center originally implemented the CliniComp system in March 2014 to support critical care and later expanded to include other acute care areas. CliniComp's seamless medical device integration increases accuracy and reliability across the continuum of care, including acute, critical, and emergency care.

