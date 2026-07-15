Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project Secures $205,000 to Expand Legal Help for Colorado Veterans, Recover Millions in Earned Benefits

Funding will expand free legal services as RMVAP targets recovery of $25 million in benefits for veterans and families in 2026

DENVER, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (RMVAP) today announced a $205,000 donation from Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) to expand free legal services for veterans across Colorado, helping more former service members secure disability compensation, pursue discharge upgrades, and overcome barriers to accessing critical benefits.

The contribution brings PMI U.S.'s total support for RMVAP to $665,000 since 2024 and comes as the organization prepares to serve up to 800 veterans in 2026 while working to recover an estimated $25 million in benefits for veterans and their families.

"Too many veterans are forced to fight a second battle when trying to access benefits they've already earned," said Brad Cummings, Founder and Board Chair of RMVAP. "This investment allows us to reach more veterans, expand legal services statewide, and help secure life-changing outcomes for the people who served our country. Every successful case can mean better healthcare, stable housing, financial security, and a brighter future for an entire family."

The need is significant. Between October 2024 and October 2025, RMVAP handled 713 legal matters and recovered $22.7 million in benefits for veterans and their families. More than 73% of those cases involved veterans with dependents, extending the impact beyond individual clients to spouses, children, and caregivers.

Since its founding—and through its predecessor clinic at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law—RMVAP has served more than 3,000 veterans and helped recover $78.4 million in lifetime benefits.

"Helping veterans access the benefits and support they've earned is a key part of our commitment to military service members, veterans, and their families," said Lisa Rechsteiner, Senior Manager, Civil Society of PMI U.S. "RMVAP delivers tangible results that improve veterans' health, economic stability, and quality of life and enables veterans and their families to access the benefits, opportunities, and support they have earned through service."

The funding will help RMVAP expand legal assistance throughout Colorado, including enhanced services at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs, a new discharge upgrade clinic at the Bill Daniels Veterans Service Clinic in Denver, and continued outreach to veterans in rural and Tribal communities, including the Navajo Nation.

RMVAP's model combines direct legal representation with hands-on training for future attorneys, creating a sustainable pipeline of advocates equipped to serve the veteran community. The organization partners with the University of Denver, University of Colorado Boulder, and University of Wyoming to train law students while expanding access to essential legal services.

About Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (RMVAP)

The Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (RMVAP) is a Denver-based legal nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans and military service members. Founded in 2020 as a continuation of the Veterans Advocacy Project at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, RMVAP provides high-quality legal representation in VA disability compensation appeals, discharge upgrades, family law, and housing and employment matters. Operating as a clinical environment, the organization pairs veterans with licensed attorneys while training the next generation of veteran-focused lawyers through supervised externships with the University of Denver, CU Boulder, and the University of Wyoming. Guided by the principle that no veteran should face these challenges alone, RMVAP helps those who served secure the benefits, protections, and opportunities they have earned. Learn more at www.rmvap.org.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project