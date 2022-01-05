ROCKY MOUNTAINEER NAMES TOURISM LEADER AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

"I am thrilled to join the Rocky Mountaineer team at this exciting time in the company's 32-year history. Despite the challenges of the past 21 months, there is a sense of optimism at Rocky Mountaineer that can be felt across the team," said David McKenna, President and CEO, Rocky Mountaineer. "From the iconic routes through the Canadian Rockies, to the newest route in the American Southwest, to compelling opportunities yet to be uncovered, the future is bright for this globally renowned tourism team. I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of the team responsible for designing and achieving the next phase for Rocky Mountaineer."

David is a respected leader and innovator in the tourism industry. Prior to joining Rocky Mountaineer, David was President at the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit where he led notable tourism expansion and acquisition projects in the Canadian Rockies. He currently serves as the Board Chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada. As Rocky Mountaineer's President and CEO, David will not only lead the company in rebuilding the business from the impact of the pandemic, but also identify and develop new tourism experiences in global destinations.

"Rocky Mountaineer is an iconic tourism experience, a global champion. So, it is fitting we have a tourism visionary, champion and innovator as our new President and CEO," said John Furlong, Chair, Board of Directors, Rocky Mountaineer. "We celebrate the arrival of David. Over a distinguished career, David has demonstrated his passion, dedication, and resolve for advancing tourism, and we now look forward to David bringing these traits, and more, to the team. We are in the process of building this company to be stronger, more resilient, and more impactful than ever before. There are exciting days ahead for Rocky Mountaineer, so we are delighted that David will be the one to lead the way, grow the business, and inspire and empower our team members to achieve great success."

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome David to the team. He is no stranger to the impact the pandemic has had on tourism, and his experience and fortitude in strengthening business foundations, identifying, and developing new tourism opportunities, and engaging and coaching team members will be essential to the long-term success of this company," said Peter Armstrong, Founder, Rocky Mountaineer. "David has been a business partner of Rocky Mountaineer for more than 15 years; he knows our product and has worked with many of our team members. We look forward to his leadership in navigating the continuing challenges while also preparing the business for future growth."

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world. www.rockymountaineer.com

