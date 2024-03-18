Rocky Mountaineer taps second generation for CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountaineer is looking to the second generation as the luxury train company celebrates its 34th year of operations. As a family-owned business, this tourism icon will see Tristan Armstrong, son of Founder Peter Armstrong, step into the role of chief executive officer (CEO).

"Rocky Mountaineer is a life-long passion for both me and my family. My sisters, Ashley and Chelsea, and I have grown up with the business, so to become the CEO and build on this family legacy is truly an honour and a privilege," said Tristan Armstrong. "I look forward to being even more involved in connecting with our partners, nurturing a strong internal culture, and delivering an exceptional service for our guests."

Tristan brings valuable experience to the position, having served on the Board of Directors since 2016. He previously worked in numerous roles on Rocky Mountaineer's operations and guest experience teams, where he gained experience in guest service, maintenance, and hospitality. Tristan is also the president and CEO of Major Rock Corporation, a multi-generational family office operated by the Armstrong family, which includes businesses in the hospitality, real estate and private equity sectors, as well as the Armstrong Family Foundation.

"This is great news for everyone who believed in Rocky Mountaineer, be those our amazing team members, cherished guests, supportive suppliers, or valued tourism industry partners. Tristan's appointment as CEO demonstrates our family's commitment to those who mean the most to us -- those who assisted in building Rocky Mountaineer into a tourism icon," said Peter Armstrong. "Tristan is a passionate, culture-driven leader who is wholeheartedly committed to leading the business and preparing it for future growth. With Tristan as CEO, and Ashley and Chelsea serving on the Board of Directors, I am immensely proud to have the second generation of our family leading Rocky Mountaineer forward."

Rocky Mountaineer is recruiting for a president/chief operating officer to provide day-to-day operational oversight. This role will work closely with Tristan as he focuses on the longer-term growth and strategic direction for the business.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.3 million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world. www.rockymountaineer.com

