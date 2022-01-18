Rocky Pond Adds Elizabeth Keyser to Lead Their Winemaking to the Next Level

ORONDO, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Pond Estate Winery, the Washington producer crafting wines from their spectacular sustainably farmed riverside and lakeside vineyards in the Columbia River Valley, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Keyser has been hired as their new winemaker. The timing of this appointment comes at a defining moment, with Rocky Pond perfectly poised to take their portfolio of premium Washington wines to new heights.

Elizabeth Keyser

"We are beyond thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team," stated owners David & Michelle Dufenhorst. "Her remarkable talent and enthusiasm will help propel Rocky Pond and the region onto the national stage. We believe in the potential of this special region and Elizabeth shares in our vision."

Keyser most recently held the title of Assistant Winemaker at HALL Family Wines, where she crafted wines for the famed California producer's three-brand portfolio (HALL, Walt, and Baca). But this talented winemaker is no stranger to the intricacies of making wine in an emerging AVA — she is inspired by the community spirit and forward thinking that is often found in up-and-coming wine regions. "David and Michelle have this pioneering vision and the team that they've pulled together is such a rockstar cast of characters that I couldn't pass up the opportunity."

Notably among this vanguard team is Keyser's good friend and mentor Steve Leveque, who has consulted for the Dufenhorsts since 2020. Leveque's winemaking resume is impressive, resplendent with Napa icons such as Chalk Hill, Opus One, Mondavi, and HALL, where he and Keyser first crossed paths. Now reunited with Keyser, the two will continue Rocky Pond's mission to create world-class award-winning wines from their estate vineyards.

Keyser joins the team officially on February 1st, 2022. Also effective on that date, Rocky Pond's former winemaker Shane Collins will take on a new role as Director of Viticulture for Rocky Pond Holdings, which owns and operates Rocky Pond Winery's three estate vineyards. Shane will also spearhead a new venture called Cascade Valley Custom Crush. The Dufenhorsts are grateful to Shane for his significant contributions over the last five years and look forward to working closely with him in his new role.

About Rocky Pond Estate Winery:

Rocky Pond Estate Winery was established in 2013 by David and Michelle Dufenhorst. The winery itself takes its name from the tumbled granite stones found on their estate vineyards located in one of the most awe-inspiring regions of the Columbia River Valley. Rocky Pond operates two popular tasting rooms in Chelan and Woodinville, catering to wine enthusiasts, foodies and members looking to experience their high-quality wines paired with amazing food and impeccable service. Reserve a table today at rockypondwinery.com.

