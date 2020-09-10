Rocky Pond Estate Winery Is Opening a New Tasting Room in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Pond Estate Winery, the Washington producer crafting wines from their breathtaking sustainably farmed riverside vineyards in the Columbia River Valley, is opening a new tasting room in the heart of downtown Woodinville at the Woodin Creek project. Opening late September, the Rocky Pond team will be raising the bar by adding new and exciting culinary and wine experiences.

Rocky Pond Estate Winery's New Tasting Room in Woodinville, WA

"The new Rocky Pond Tasting Room in Woodinville will take our King County offering to the next level," stated Owners and Founders David and Michelle Dufenhorst. "Our experienced team is focused on elevating the current offerings in the region by creating exclusive wine and food pairing experiences and intimate wine dinners in a sophisticated, yet casual, setting like no other."

The Dufenhorsts have been actively compiling quite the all-star team of wine and service professionals at Rocky Pond and have again added regional super stars to create an unparalleled wine and hospitality experience in Woodinville.

To lead the culinary program, Rocky Pond has hand-selected a veteran of the industry in Chef Douglas Setniker to be the new Director of Culinary Experiences. Chef Doug has been involved in the high-touch catering industry for nearly thirty years. Doug graduated first in his class from the American Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, NY. From there, his career included eight years as the Director of Catering at Microsoft and fourteen years at Guckenheimer as the Executive Chef for the Pacific Northwest.

Chef Doug will be creating a locally sourced menu to accentuate and elevate each Rocky Pond wine. Guests can expect a menu of rotating small bites, weekly chef specials, and regularly scheduled multi-course wine dinners.

Holly La Porta-Jones, no stranger to the world of fine wine, recently joined the team as the Tasting Room Manager and will be creating a welcoming, world-class hospitality experience. Holly is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and worked as a Restaurant Manager at the Four Seasons Hualalai before joining Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as a Fine Wine Specialist. Holly holds her Level 2 Certified Sommelier Certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers as well as her WSET Level 2 Certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

The new tasting room was thoughtfully designed with comfort and elegance in mind. The Dufenhorsts took cues from their popular downtown Chelan Tasting Room and have combined upscale touches with a beautiful mix of leather, metals, and stone textures throughout. Boasting a variety of comfortable seating options for private and members-only wine flights, the main room is anchored by a gorgeous custom-built bar that is perfect for walk-up tastings, bottle service, and wines by the glass. Two large outdoor patios are located on either side of the main room and offer a variety of relaxing options for wine enthusiasts looking for an intimate al fresco experience.

A large private room - perfect for small to medium sized private events - was created to host corporate functions, birthdays, wedding showers and more. This beautifully designed private space will be available for rent throughout the year with catering options.

Until the grand opening event, Rocky Pond continues to operate two tasting rooms - one in Chelan and the other in Woodinville Warehouse District. Reserve a table today at: www.rockypondwinery.com.

