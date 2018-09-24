RockYou Media Acquires Mom.me Expanding The Company's Premium Editorial And Advertising Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RockYou Media, an entertainment and media company amplifying the voices of women and multicultural millennials, today announced the acquisition of Mom.me, a modern parenting and lifestyle brand from Whalerock Industries.

Mom.me provides its seven million plus audience with a daily mix of parenting news and conversation, lifestyle inspiration, and a stylish mix of short-form viral content, high-production editorial series and branded content. Mom.me has multiple brand extensions including the Mom.me Influencer Network, 200+ diverse creators that produce daily posts and videos that can be activated by advertisers, and custom experiential event activations to bring the Mom.me brand to life.

"In a short time, Mom.me has grown their audience and created a trusted, stylish, and culturally relevant destination for millennial moms and moms-to-be," said RockYou Media CEO, Lisa Marino. "We're excited to add the brand to our vibrant, diverse portfolio and increase our scale for advertising partners. The acquisition strengthens RockYou's position as a digital leader in lifestyle content and we're committed to connecting audiences with the brands they trust and love."

RockYou Media will welcome key members of the Mom.me editorial and audience development team including Laura Clark, current Managing Editor at Mom.me who will lead the parenting vertical at RockYou.

"The acquisition of Mom.me rounds out our modern parenting and motherhood platform and gives us an even bigger canvas, with wider distribution, to deliver scalable programs for brands," said Marisa Russell, SVP of Sales at RockYou Media. "Our mission is to inspire female, multicultural and millennial audiences and Mom.me is the perfect compliment to our growing content offering."

RockYou Media's acquisition of Mom.me is the latest in the company's rapid expansion as a digital publisher, following the recent acquisitions of LittleThings, CafeMom, MamásLatinas, Revelist and BabyNameWizard. RockYou Media is defining itself as an in-demand media company who can deliver quality audiences at scale. With this brand addition, the company is projected to rank fifth in the comScore Family and Parenting category within the next 60 days outperforming traditional parenting competitors.

About RockYou Media

RockYou Media is a comScore Top Ten Lifestyle and Entertainment company that authentically amplifies the voices of multicultural millennials. Reaching over 50 million monthly uniques, the company owns and operates a diverse digital portfolio of content destinations, including: CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas, Revelist and BabyNameWizard. RockYou Media provides brands with hyper-engaging content, while connecting advertisers to premium audiences through efficient programmatic and direct channels. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Bangkok and Bangalore.

