ROC's Dr. Nathan Orvets Recognized as 2026 Portland Monthly Top Doctor

Fifth consecutive recognition reflects his expertise in shoulder and elbow surgery.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC is proud to announce that Nathan Orvets, M.D. has been named a Portland Monthly Top Doctor for 2026 in Orthopedics, marking his fifth consecutive year receiving the peer-selected honor. The annual distinction honors physicians throughout the Portland region who demonstrate exceptional clinical expertise and dedication to patient care.

Dr. Orvets is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow conditions, including rotator cuff injuries, instability, arthritis, fractures, and complex joint reconstruction. His approach emphasizes accurate diagnosis, patient education, and treatment plans tailored to each patient's goals, whether that means returning to sports, work, or everyday activities.

"Being recognized by my peers in the Portland medical community is a meaningful honor," said Dr. Orvets. "I'm proud to work at ROC, where our focus is helping patients get back to what they love and providing the time and attention needed for individualized care."

Dr. Orvets joined ROC in 2025, bringing advanced training in minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures and complex shoulder and elbow reconstruction. His expertise expands the practice's ability to provide specialized care for complex shoulder and elbow conditions, strengthening the practice's comprehensive orthopedic offerings.

Portland Monthly has published its annual Top Doctors list for more than 20 years. The list is compiled through peer nominations and recognizes physicians across a wide range of specialties who are respected by colleagues for their clinical skill and dedication to patient outcomes. Prior to joining ROC, Dr. Orvets was recognized by Portland Monthly as a Top Doctor for four consecutive years, reflecting his strong reputation among fellow physicians throughout the region.

Dr. Orvets is currently accepting new patients and provides advanced care for shoulder and elbow injuries, arthritis, and other upper-extremity conditions.

About ROC

With three locations in Clackamas and Washington County, Oregon, ROC is an independent practice led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The multidisciplinary care team is dedicated to diagnosing and treating the widest range of orthopedic cases with care and expertise, providing surgical and non-operative orthopedic care to help patients return to an active lifestyle. To learn more visit www.rocpdx.com.

