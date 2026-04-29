Rocsys unveils world's first multi-bay hands-free charging solution to help robotaxi fleets scale, and raises $13M Series A extension

New Rocsys M1 enables hands-free, multi-bay charging for robotaxi fleets, the first solution in a broader platform built for real-world deployment, validated by a major robotaxi deal and set for rollout across North America and Europe in 2027

The overhead rail-mounted system works across mixed EV fleets and any charger type, maximizing parking space and enabling uninterrupted, safe operation with up to 75% productivity increase from existing staff

In conjunction with the release of the M1, Rocsys has also raised a $13M Series A extension, backed by leading investors including Capricorn Partners and Scania Invest

RIJSWIJK, Netherlands and PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocsys, the global leader in hands-free depot solutions for autonomous electric vehicles, today announced the Rocsys M1—the world's first hands-free charging solution capable of serving multiple bays in robotaxi operations. Part of a broader depot service platform that enables full depot autonomy, the M1 is currently in pilot deployment, with large-scale rollout set to begin in 2027. Rocsys plans to support thousands of charging bays across North America and Europe over the next five years.

Rocsys M1

To support this expansion, Rocsys also announced a $13M Series A extension led by Capricorn Partners, with participation from Scania Invest, Forward.One, SEB Greentech Venture Capital and Graduate Ventures, bringing total funding raised to date to $56M.

The global robotaxi market is projected to reach $45.7B by 2030, driving rapid fleet expansion and increasing the intensity of depot operations. As utilization rises, existing infrastructure is pushed to its limits, with manual charging emerging as a critical barrier to operational continuity. Repeated thousands of times each day, charging processes introduce cost, operational friction and safety risks, becoming a structural constraint on fleet growth and profitability.

Rocsys addresses this gap by enabling fleet readiness, transforming charging into an automated process that maximizes uptime and boosts productivity.

The M1's modular, multi-bay architecture allows a single system to seamlessly serve multiple vehicles across up to 10 bays, increasing throughput while reducing operational costs. Flexible overhead mounting options, including ground- and roof-mounted configurations, integrate with virtually any depot layout, preserve full depot space and allow parallel activities such as cleaning and inspection during charging. At scale, in a depot with 50 parking bays, the Rocsys M1 can deliver up to 75% higher operational efficiency from existing staff and bring up to $1.7 million in annual savings.

Built on a platform proven in active port operations and other high-duty environments and trained on more than six years of real-world data and edge cases, the Rocsys M1 adapts to variations in lighting, weather and vehicle positioning, achieving consistent, predictable performance and delivering 99.9%+ plug-in success rate in live environments. At its core, the Rocsys M1 combines AI-enhanced computer vision for precise, continuously improving plug-in performance and motion intelligence for safe, context-aware operation. This is underpinned by Rocsys' broader technology, backed by 130+ granted patents and pending applications.

Rocsys M1 is fully interoperable across EVs, chargers and connector types. An overhead rail-mounted design with a flexible, long-reach robotic arm enables reliable connection and disconnection across mixed fleets, regardless of charging inlets position, allowing immediate deployment without costly retrofitting or lock-in.

You can see the M1 in action here, while a visualization will be showcased at Rocsys' booth 3401 at ACT Expo (4–6 May) in Las Vegas.

As part of the Rocsys Platform, the M1 integrates hardware, software and services to support autonomous fleet operations. It operates within a connected service ecosystem that combines the Rocsys Portal for operational visibility, APIs for integration with customer IT systems and remote monitoring with expert field support. Working quietly in the background, these services ensure vehicles remain charged and ready when needed.

Crijn Bouman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rocsys, said: "Autonomous vehicles are growing rapidly, and infrastructure must keep pace. Without hands-free operations, autonomy stops at the depot. Based on a platform designed to extend beyond charging to automated interior cleaning and inspection, the Rocsys M1 introduces smart charging infrastructure for continuous, real-world use at scale, validated by signing a major robotaxi deal. It enables operators to run mixed fleets autonomously, reliably and without interruption. This is the missing link for robotaxi operators to move from pilots to global deployment."

Steven Lambert from Capricorn Partners added: "Robotaxis are entering an acceleration phase, where operational scaling becomes the defining challenge. Infrastructure will determine how quickly and efficiently this transition happens. Rocsys is building the system layer required to support that shift, with proven, purpose-built technology already operating in demanding environments. At Capricorn Partners, we are keen to enable Rocsys' growth to bring the foundation for the future of autonomous mobility."

Johannes Fors Källström from Scania Invest, said: "At Scania Invest, our mission is to support companies driving the transition to a more sustainable transport system. Rocsys technology addresses a key infrastructure bottleneck for the broader deployment of autonomous vehicles. With several years of operational experience, Rocsys has demonstrated a strong focus on reliability, a critical factor for maximizing uptime in real-world operations. Their technical depth and growing operational track record position them well within this emerging segment of autonomous vehicle servicing."

About Rocsys

Rocsys is the global leader in hands-free charging and fleet service solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles. The company's cutting-edge technology, including next-generation soft robotics, AI-driven computer vision, and data-driven proactive services, unlocks greater efficiency, safety, and scalability for the world's leading ports operators, distribution companies and robotaxis. With operations in Europe and the United States, Rocsys plays a leading role in shaping standards that will unify a powerful EV ecosystem through industry consortiums and strategic partnerships with multinational corporations and OEMs. For more information, visit www.rocsys.com.

About Capricorn Partners

Capricorn Partners is an independent European manager of venture capital funds investing in innovative European companies with technology as competitive advantage in the areas of digital, health and cleantech. Through our experienced team of engineers, scientists, financial experts and former entrepreneurs, we actively support and guide promising founders in their growth journey. Capricorn Partners is also the management company of the public privak Quest for Growth, quoted on Euronext Brussels. See www.capricorn.be for more information.

About Scania Invest

Scania Invest is Scania's in-house, global venture capital arm, investing across all stages. We invest across four focus sectors; energy & infrastructure, autonomous & supply chain, asset management & circularity, and deep tech. We provide more than just capital to our portfolio companies - by leveraging Scania's core capabilities, we drive value and serve as long-term partners to our portfolio companies.

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SOURCE Rocsys