Rod J. Rohrich, M.D. Named One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the release of Newsweek's rankings of America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2021, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has been honored as the country's top choice for both rhinoplasty and facelifts. Rohrich was also ranked as #2 in liposuction and #11 in breast augmentation.

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Over the past several decades, Rohrich has risen to become one of the most influential plastic surgeons of the current industry both in the USA and Globally, using his unique artistic skill.unique surgical talent and experiential know-how to restore youthfulness and definition to the human face and body. "This is the work I know and love. I've dedicated my entire career to being the best plastic surgeon possible every day . I'm honored to have patients trust me with their transformations and to have my peers and patients from around the globe seek my advice," says Rohrich.

His career has earned accolades not only from Newsweek, but also from other national news outlets and medical associations, such as US News and World Report, Harper's Bazaar, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The View, and Good Morning America. He has been highly honored by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Plastic Surgery Foundation and The Aesthetic Society, three of the most prestigious plastic surgery organizations in the world.

A trailblazer in his own right, Rohrich founded and was the First Chair/Professor of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He was also the first plastic surgeon to be appointed a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UTSW. He is a Founding Partner of Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He currently serves as a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive surgery - the most respected peer reviewed Plastic surgery Journal in the world.

Dr. Rohrich has designed surgery instrument sets for all aspect of Plastic Surgery especially for his unique approach to both rhinoplasty and facelifts, He as also published over 1000 peer reviewed publications, plus hundreds more thought leadership pieces, including 8 books, and delivered over 50000 presentations, in over 45 countries. .

More About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas . He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute .

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.

