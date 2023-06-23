Rod 'N' Reel Resort Announces 22nd Annual Rock the Dock Series

More than sixteen bands performing at the resort's Bandshell with views of the Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the grand opening of Rod 'N' Reel Resort's Phase 2, the family-owned resort has announced their summer Rock the Dock lineup, featuring performances by more than sixteen bands including some of the region's best tribute bands. The concerts take place at the resort's waterfront Bandshell entertainment venue providing a memorable night of live music with an amazing view of the Chesapeake Bay.

Eclipse playing at the Rod 'N' Reel Bandshell

"We're particularly excited about this year's lineup," said Mary Lanham, CEO of Rod 'N' Reel Resort. "This is the only performance series on Maryland's Eastern Shore with this range of genres - spanning decades from the Big Band Era through '80s Classic Rock. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it's incredibly rare that you can see them all summer here at the Rod 'N' Reel Resort Bandshell."

Bands featured this summer include, High Voltage (AC/DC tribute band), Groove Spot Band & Show, Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, Eclipse (Journey tribute band), Second Hand News (Fleetwood Mac tribute band), Completely Unchained (Van Halen tribute band), Pandora's Box (Aerosmith tribute band), Hotel California (Eagles tribute band), Lights Out (Frankie Valli tribute band), Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute band), and others. With a handful of concerts starting at 3pm, free admission, and beach games available, the Rock the Dock series can also be great family-friendly outings as well.

Attendees looking to fully enjoy the evening have the convenience of booking a night at the Resort's hotel and enjoying its three restaurants and brand-new rooftop pool (opening in early-July).

Tickets and additional information on the Rock the Dock lineup can be found at rockthedock.com.

Website + Social Media:

www.rnrresortmd.com

@rnrresortmd

About The Rod 'N' Reel Resort

Nearly 76 years ago, The Rod 'N' Reel opened its doors as a restaurant and marina in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Over the next several decades they transformed themselves into the Chesapeake Bay's Charter Fishing Capital and one of Calvert County's largest employers. Additional food and beverage outlets on the property include the seasonal Boardwalk Café, 1936 Bar & Grill, and CBQ. Passionate about their customer experience at the Rod 'N' Reel; the Mission Statement and Core Values guide the company in their growth and allegiance to their team members, friends, neighbors, and their community.

Media Contact

Peyton Lanham

Marketing Manager

443-550-7803

[email protected]

SOURCE Rod 'N' Reel Resort