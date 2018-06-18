Rod Stewart Adds New 2018 Concert Dates In November & December To His Globally Acclaimed Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Now in its eighth year, "Rod Stewart: The Hits." has been experienced by over half a million fans and continues to play to sold-out crowds across the globe. Delivering chart-topping hits spanning Stewart's over five-decade career including "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight's the Night" and "Hot Legs" the production remains one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

The six new 2018 concerts going on-sale are:

Nov.: 21, 23, 24, 28

Dec.: 1, 2

Summer show dates previously announced with limited tickets still available are:

Jun: 19, 22, 29, 30

Ticket prices for "Rod Stewart: The Hits." start at $49, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online by visiting thecolosseum.com or ticketmaster.com. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with over 200 million records sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. He's currently putting the final touches on his highly-anticipated new album, "Blood Red Roses" which is scheduled for a Fall 2018 release. For more information visit rodstewart.com.

SOURCE AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment