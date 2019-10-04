Rod Stewart Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency Dates

The 2020 concerts going on-sale are:

March: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Sept: 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 30

Oct.: 2, 3

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT. Ticket prices for "Rod Stewart: The Hits." start at $49, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online by visiting ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Rod Stewart celebrates 50 years as a solo artist this year. The legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes nine #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K. Plus, 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. For more information visit rodstewart.com.

Since its premiere in 2011, "Rod Stewart: The Hits." has remained one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

"An unabashed hit dispenser in concert. He's a veritable one-man stroll through pop-music history." -- USA Today

"Stewart is one of rock's great survivors and ambassadors of music." -- Forbes

"One of "Las Vegas' must-see musical events on right now. An on-your-feet, sing-along experience … as Stewart lives up to the show's title (Rod Stewart: The Hits.) with a stacked performance of his singles."-- Billboard

"… he remains one of the foremost interpreters of songs and one of the all-time great rock singers." -- Rolling Stone

Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more.

CAESARS PALACE

Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey.

Click here for admat and NEW high-resolution production photos

