Rodan + Fields Named the #1 Skincare Brand in the U.S. and North America in 2017

Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, founded the brand with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. As the number one fastest-growing Beauty and Personal Care brand in the U.S. in 20173 – a category that includes color cosmetics, bath and shower, hair care, sun care, oral hygiene, and baby and child products – the brand is redefining the future of skincare with a high-tech, high-touch business model. The female-led company achieved more than $1.5B in revenue in 2017 thanks to its innovative skincare products, disruptive consumer connected commerce model and powerful Independent Consultant Community.

"We are incredibly honored to be the number one skincare brand in the U.S. for two consecutive years, and now, in North America," says Diane Dietz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodan + Fields, "This is a testament to our products that deliver visible results, our personalized, direct-to-consumer approach and the entrepreneurial power of our Consultant Community. We look forward to the continued momentum and sharing our life-changing skincare with more consumers globally."

"The Company continued its strong growth trajectory in 2017, with double digit growth and revenue upwards of $1.5 billion," said Chris Newman, Chief Financial Officer. "As an industry disruptor, we project double-digit growth for the next five years, and expect to continue to be a global leader pushing the boundaries of skincare and social commerce."

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields' dermatology-inspired skincare products and proprietary, technology-driven social enterprise platform are changing the way people engage in the skincare category, shop for products and care for their skin. In 2007, the Company made the unprecedented move out of department stores and into the world of social commerce in order to realize the doctors' vision for providing the closest alternative to a professional skincare experience outside of a medical office and, in the process, empowering entrepreneurial opportunity. Products are available through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and at www.rodanandfields.com.

______________________________________________

1 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits; North America defined as Canada and the United States.

2 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits.

3 Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition; covering entire product category including sets and kits, the fastest growth amongst the top 397 brands captured in sales; retail value RSP terms; all channels.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodan--fields-named-the-1-skincare-brand-in-the-us-and-north-america-in-2017-300630066.html

SOURCE Rodan + Fields

Related Links

http://www.rodanandfields.com

