Rodan + Fields Unveils Pioneering Research at SID 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan & Fields, LLC (Rodan + Fields), a prestige, dermatology-inspired skincare brand, and the #1 skincare brand in North America1, will present three Scientific Posters at this year's Society for Investigative Dermatology's (SID) 77th Annual meeting held in Chicago. The work highlighted in the Posters, developed by Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, and a team of scientists, led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Timothy Falla, illuminates the research behind studies on skin renewal and skin pigmentation. A key participant in SID's Academic-Industry Partnership Project (AIPP), Rodan + Fields will also showcase its newly launched Concept to Commerce™ portal, for innovation collaboration. The Rodan + Fields Concept to Commerce portal enables individual inventors and companies to submit ideas for new products and technologies to be developed in partnership with Rodan + Fields, underscoring the company's focus on fueling innovations in skincare.

"We have been learning more and more about how the skin works and how it interacts with the environment and novel technologies," said Dr. Falla. "We hope this research will lead to further novel innovations in skincare providing demonstrable benefit to those that use our products."

All three Rodan + Fields poster abstracts will be available for viewing at the SID Annual meeting on May 8-11:

Deciphering Biosynthesis of all-trans-Retinoic Acid from Retinaldehyde and the Regulation of Retinoids Homeostasis in skin (Poster # 357)2. Given all-trans-retinoic acid (atRA), the biologically active metabolite of vitamin A, regulates numerous physiological processes in the skin and control proliferation and differentiation status of keratinocytes, Rodan + Fields compared the effects of all-trans-retinaldehyde (Ral) and atRA on the expression of the enzymes involved in atRA metabolism and biosynthesis and on differentiation markers in keratinocyte cultures and in reconstructed human epidermis (RHE). The preliminary results may lead to a novel therapeutic strategy for controlling the endogenous concentration of atRA and provide insights into the mechanisms underlying atRA homeostasis in the skin.

Evaluation of Kojic Acid and Hydroquinone on Melanoderm™ skin model as controls in screening architecture for skin lightening actives and formulas (Poster #859)3. Dyschromia is one of the leading skin concerns, a problem that variably affects different ethnicities. There is currently a compelling need for a novel and effective skin lightener that is also globally compliant. Utilizing pigmented skin equivalent, Rodan + Fields' scientists confirmed both Hydroquinone and Kojic Acid lightened the skin in a dose-dependent manner and can be used as positive controls for the novel actives screening. In addition, Kojic Acid may serve as a reference to track a new pigmentation development while Hydroquinone the already existing dark spots.

Evaluation of Topical Dermatologics Containing L-Ascorbic acid and its Esters on Melanoderm™ (Poster #860)4. This study was designed to evaluate the lightening ability of several topical formulas containing different levels of L-ascorbic acid or its esters. Vitamin C due to its multifactorial benefits contributes to evening skin tone that can reduce the visible signs of aging on photodamaged skin. Photodamage originates from a solar radiation encompassing not only the most harmful UV rays but also high energy visible light.

This research using various formulations with a stable L-ascorbic acid, and other actives, revealed that R + F Step 3C, a dispersion of L-ascorbic acid with kojic acid, was more effective in lightening MelanoDerm™ skin equivalent compared to other formulations containing skin lighteners. This further concluded that Rodan + Fields Step 3C delivers L-ascorbic acid more effectively than other anhydrous emulsion already existing in finished products.

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

