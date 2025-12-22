Rodan Energy Expands PJM Capacity Position, Strengthening Its Leadership as a North American Grid Optimizer

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rodan Energy Solutions has significantly expanded its footprint in the PJM Interconnection following the 2027/2028 Base Residual Auction. This growth marks an important step in Rodan's mission to optimize the North American power grid and help more businesses unlock the value of flexible energy resources.

The PJM auction, which secured more than 134,000 MW of capacity, showed strong demand for reliable, fast‑acting energy solutions. Rodan responded by increasing its presence across numerous PJM zones, allowing the company to support a larger share of commercial and industrial facilities with dependable demand response and capacity‑management services.

"North America's grid is changing quickly," said Paul Grod, CEO of Rodan Energy Solutions. "Electricity demand is rising, and flexibility is becoming just as important as traditional generation. By expanding our PJM position, we can deliver even more value to our clients, helping them reduce costs, improve resilience, and participate directly in stabilizing the grid."

PJM's auction price also came in slightly higher than Ontario's once adjusted for the exchange rate. This is an encouraging sign of growing price alignment across North America. Such parity helps keep industrial competitiveness on an even footing and reinforces Rodan's role in optimizing the grid on both sides of the border.

Rodan's strengthened position across PJM reinforces its role as a leading grid optimizer at a time when businesses are seeking practical solutions to rising capacity costs and increasing system volatility. With two decades of experience across North America, Rodan provides the technology, operational expertise, and hands‑on support needed for organizations to turn energy flexibility into measurable financial and reliability benefits.

Rodan Energy Makes Sustainable, Attainable™ by helping clients optimize their energy use, advance their sustainability goals, and improve power reliability. For more than 20 years, Rodan has developed and operated energy resources across North America for electricity producers, large energy users, and system operators. The company delivers integrated solutions including Distributed Energy Resources, Demand Response, Energy Intelligence, and Power System Services.

