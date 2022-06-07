Rodan Global Logistics: More Than 15 Years of Experience in Freight Brokerage

WILKES BARRE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan Global Logistics, is proud to say that they've been in the freight brokerage business for more than 15 years. During that time, they've developed a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy agencies in the country. Rodan Global Logistics works closely with leading transportation companies and businesses to provide specialized services that make deliveries easier and hassle-free. And our owner has more than a decade's worth of experience in the transportation industry, so you can trust us to handle your needs with care.

Contact us today to learn more about how Rodan Global Logistics can help streamline your operations!

About Rodan Global Logistics

Rodan Global Logistics understands that many businesses have specific transport needs. That's why they offer a variety of services to meet those needs. Rodan Global Logistics is more than just a dispatch company— they're your partner in making sure that your deliveries are made on time and within budget. Contact Rodan Global Logistics today to learn more about what they can do for you.

Our Services For:

Carriers: Rodan Global Logistics works with some of the best carriers in the business to get your shipments where they need to go. They have a wide network of transportation companies that they are partned with, so you can be sure that your goods will be delivered on time and within budget. If you are interested in partnering with a strategic partner that can assist you in acquiring more load and keeping you on the road all year, then look no further than Rodan Global Logistics. Rodan Global Logistics has a sizable clientele in the automotive, aviation, healthcare, and other manufacturing industries, allowing you to operate with a wide range of merchants without hassles or payment delays.

Rodan Global Logistics works with some of the best carriers in the business to get your shipments where they need to go. They have a wide network of transportation companies that they are partned with, so you can be sure that your goods will be delivered on time and within budget. If you are interested in partnering with a strategic partner that can assist you in acquiring more load and keeping you on the road all year, then look no further than Rodan Global Logistics. Rodan Global Logistics has a sizable clientele in the automotive, aviation, healthcare, and other manufacturing industries, allowing you to operate with a wide range of merchants without hassles or payment delays. Shippers: Rodan Global Logistics understands that finding a suitable carrier for your load can be daunting. They offer a free quotes service to help you find the best rates for your shipment. Rodan Global Logistics also offers a wide range of transportation services that can be customized to meet your specific needs. Whether you need assistance with billing, negotiation, or packaging, Rodan Global Logistics can help.

Trust the experts at Rodan Global Logistics to handle your freight brokerage needs. With more than 15 years of experience, they have the knowledge and expertise to get the job done right, the first time.

Request a quote today to get started.

Contact Information

Name: Daniel Lie

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 570-328-4451

SOURCE Rodan Global Logistics